IOWA CITY
The Iowa High School cross country campaign is a grind from the first practices in August to the final meet in Fort Dodge in late October.
It is for just about every program.
It’s almost expected that there’s going to be plenty of ups and downs during the course of that long journey, and for the Anamosa program, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Bob Brown Cross Country Classic competing at the Kicker’s Complex just south of Iowa City, it was just another step in their 2022 tour.
But this time, however, unlike their home-opener, it was much more of a grind.
“I think that’s putting it nicely,” said Raider cross country coach Ken Sunseri, as his class 2A 11th-ranked boys struggled by their lofty standards placing ninth against the 12-team field scoring 201 points, though they did defeat class 1A seventh-ranked Cascade.
“There’s no other way to say it. We struggled for some reason in Iowa City, and I need to find a way to help these kids get the mental toughness they’re going to need if we’re going to have the kind of season I think we all want and can have. Mental toughness is focusing on the next most important thing, and right now we’re just not there yet. The good news is we have a lot of time to figure out how to get there, but Thursday afternoon was a rough one for us pretty much across the board.”
The Iowa City meet, hosted by Regina, also featured nine state-ranked boys’ programs (including Anamosa) as Seth Countryman, like he did in the Raiders’ season-opener five days earlier, led the team finishing a solid 22nd overall crossing with a time of 18-minutes, 28.10-seconds.
“Seth did a good job and we saw some solid efforts from both the guys and the girls, but we didn’t take a step in the right direction with our overall performance in this meet,” Sunseri said. “That’s going to happen during the course of a season. Everything isn’t always going to go according to plan, and I think that’s what happened to us on Thursday. Now it’s up to us to what we’re going to do about it.”
Shea Keister added a 18:59.80 clocking that was second on the team and 35th overall against the 108-runner varsity field while Caleb Loehr came through with a 19:08.23 effort that was third on the team and 39th overall.
Carver Reiss crossed the finish line 50th after his 19:31.93 clocking while Jack Troester was 55th after his 19:38.39 performance.
Jacob Loehr (81st, 20:48.31), Gio Lopez (94th, 22:31.88), Kristofer Sundstrom (98th, 22:58.64) and Griffin Embree (99th, 22:59.48) rounded out the Anamosa varsity boys’ efforts.
Class 3A top-ranked Marion was the class of the boys’ field winning the Iowa City Regina team title scoring 50 points and topping runner-up and class 3A fourth-ranked Western Dubuque (86 points) by 36 points. Class 2A top-ranked Tipton was third (103) while the host and 1A third-ranked Regals (131), 2A ninth-ranked Monticello (140), 3A 11th-ranked Clear Creek-Amana (144), 3A 14th-ranked Solon (151) and Washington (152) rounded out the top-8 teams in the standings. Anamosa defeated 1A seventh-ranked Cascade (240), Calamus-Wheatland (311) and Clinton Prince of Peace (313).
Marion’s top-ranked Jedidiah Osgood claimed the boys’ individual title crossing the finish line with a time of 15:58.50 as almost a dozen state-ranked runners competed.
Freshman Ava Remley once again paced the Anamosa girls placing a solid 31st against the 86-runner varsity field coming through with a time of 22:47.18.
“Another solid effort from Ava leading our girls, but we’ve got some work to do there,” Sunseri said. “It’s more learning than anything, and by learning, I mean discovering. This kid has so much talent, I just can’t wait until she believes in herself enough to show it. She’ll get there. It’s a process.”
Remley was one of the top freshman performers at the loaded event that featured five state-ranked programs placing fourth in her class.
Ava Scranton (75th, 26:41.03), Audrey Fort (76th, 26:45.74), Mickala Herrick (77th, 27:07.01), Elise Broghammer (79th, 27:59.49), Caejyn Helgens (82nd, 29:07.95), Leah Whitson (85th, 29:18.18) and Olivia Shaw (86th, 30:02.54) also competed at the Iowa City meet for the Raider girls.
Anamosa finished 10th in the team standings tallying 287 points and trailed 3A top-ranked Solon’s championship winning 64-point performance as the Spartans edged runner-up and 2A third-ranked Monticello (64) in a tie-breaker. 4A 19th-ranked Iowa City Liberty (83), 3A 11th-ranked Clear Creek-Amana (107), 2A fourth-ranked Tipton (119), Washington (137), Marion (159), Cascade (230) and Iowa City Regina (251) rounded out the varsity team scoring at the meet.
Raider Thomas Steinlage competed in the JV boys’ race placing 68th overall after turning in a time of 24:54.07.
“Right now, we’re just missing a champion’s attitude,” Sunseri said. “We didn’t show up with our A-game in Iowa City, but I have full confidence in this group to find it and bounce back soon because we have plenty of pretty big challenges ahead.”