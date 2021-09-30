ANAMOSA
On their home course for the second of what the Anamosa cross country team hopes will be three home meets this fall, the now class 2A 17th-ranked Raider boys turned in yet another solid performance against their usual loaded field of competition Saturday, Sept. 25.
“The conditions were perfect for running the boys went out and performed the way I knew they would, and could,” said Anamosa cross country coach Ken Sunseri, as his team tallied 216 points to place eighth against the 16-team field that included six state-ranked programs.
“We had all seven varsity guys run under 20-minutes. I don’t think that’s happened as long as I’ve been here anyway, and is a huge step in the right direction for these kids. I always knew this was possibly, but it’s great to see it finally happen. It’s just a matter of getting the kids to believe that they can indeed run, and we’re a lot closer to that now than we were at the start of the season.”
Drew Pate led the Raider boys coming through with a 17:40 clocking that not only placed him 14th overall against the 111-runner field, but included wins over a pair of state-ranked runners from Cascade (1A 24th-ranked Adam Knepper) and Solon (3A 21st-ranked Michael Yeomans).
“Drew ran very well, and went out and ran a very smart race, too,” Sunseri said. “This is still just a small sample of what Drew is capable of. I’m confident he ran run sub-17-minute times, and if the way he improved last year is any indication, he’s going to get there at just the right time of this season.”
Shea Keister was second to cross the finish line for the Anamosa boys and 34th overall after coming through with an 18:37 clocking while Seth Countryman added an 18:47 effort that was 42nd individually.
“Shea didn’t have his best race, but he battled,” Sunseri said. “The season has been full of obstacles for him and he’s just going to have to figure things out as he goes this year, but we’re all very confident he has the ability to turn things around and make another run for the state meet. Shea had some really good practices leading up to our home meet on Saturday and hopefully he’ll be able to get off the roller coaster he’s been on and really just settle in and do the things we know he is capable of doing.”
Caleb Loehr continues to impress for the Raider boys as well coming in fourth on the team and 61st overall after crossing with a time of 19:39 while freshman Carver Reiss returned to the varsity line-up and came through with a time of 19:51, good enough to place 71st overall.
Tristan Weers was right on Reiss’ heels placing 72nd in 19:54 while Gabe Wilmoth came through with the seventh sub-20-minute clocking on the day finishing in 19:56, good enough to place 74th.
“Seth just keeps getting better and better every time he races,” Sunseri said. “It was nice to have Carver back in the mix, he gives this team some nice depth and when we get Caleb, Tristan and Gabe all running in the 19-minute range, we’re a pretty good team with a very bright future.
Honestly, we could have five guys running under 18-minutes, which is eventually where we want the program to be, but everything takes time. We’re getting there.”
Class 2A second-ranked Tipton topped the Anamosa Invitational field blowing way the competition scoring 40 points to defeat class 3A fifth-ranked Solon’s runner-up 78-point total. 1A third-ranked Maquoketa Valley was third scoring 117 points while 1A 12th-ranked Bellevue was fourth after their 179-point total.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (183 points), 2A 11th-ranked Monticello (187) and Davenport Assumption (191) rounded out the top-7 teams at the meet while the Raiders defeated Fort Madison (238), North Linn (241), Cascade (254), Camanche (298), South Winneshiek (332), Springville (352), Clinton Prince of Peace (393) and Midland (444).
The boys’ meet saw nine state-ranked individuals take to the course around the Anamosa Middle School, led by champion and 3A 21st-ranked Brick Kabela who posted a time of 16:42 to top teammate and 16th-ranked Gabe Hinman (16:51).
The Raider girls welcomed 11 teams to town, including 3A No. 1 ranked Solon, who ran away from the rest of the field to win the event scoring 32 points.
Anamosa tallied 291 points to place 11th overall led by Mickala Herrick who came through with a time of 24:34 to place 57th against the 83-runner field.
“I thought all of our young ladies ran very well at our home meet,” Sunseri said. “We had a lot of PRs and the girls who haven’t really pushed themselves before, really got after it. Our meet was just filled with outstanding teams, so on paper it may have looked like we were well back, but I am proud of the performances. Hopefully the girls can keep trending in this direction.”
Leah Sleep (63rd, 25:00), Ashlynn Brown (65th, 25:07), Olivia Shaw (74th, 26:12), Maggie Wagner (75th, 26:21), Ava Scranton (76th, 26:29) and Elise Broghammer (82nd, 28:20) rounded out the Raider girls’ efforts scoring 291 points on the day.
“Mickala had a big day and is showing she can be a lead runner when she puts her mind to it,” Sunseri said. “Maggie ran one of her better races this season and Emma Whitson really showed us something in the JV race coming through with a very solid time that would have placed well on the varsity team.”
Class 2A third-ranked Monticello was runner-up scoring 59 points while 2A fourth-ranked Tipton (84), 1A top-ranked South Winneshiek (119) and Davenport Assumption (131) rounded out the top-5 girls’ teams. 1A
Class 1A 10th-ranked North Linn (150) was sixth at the meet that featured 10 state-ranked individuals led by Calamus-Wheatland’s 1A top-ranked Noelle Steines, who dominated the field winning the Anamosa Invitational title by almost a full minute crossing the finish line in 18:39.
Whitson (31st, 26:17) and Caejyn Helgens (48th, 28:20) represented the hosts in the girls’ JV race while the Anamosa boys scored fifth against the seven-team field in the JV boys’ race scoring 133 points.
Jacob Loehr (21st, 21:13), Braeden Keister (24th, 21:18), Kolin Wilmoth (25th, 21:21), Skylar Hollett (40th, 22:18) and Sean Hollett (44th, 22:38) took to the course for the Raider boys’ JV team that Solon won scoring 27 points. Anamosa defeated Cedar Rapids Jefferson (150) and Cascade (162).
The Raider middle school boys continued their solid performances scoring a fourth-place finish (126) led by Hudson Scranton who crossed the finish line first on the team and sixth overall in 12:11.
Parker Lasack (15th, 12:53), Jake Behrends (40th, 14:11), Griffin Embree (44th, 14:17), Mason Sparrgrove (59th, 15:17), Colin Boehler (70th, 16:13), Ethan Jackson (71st, 16:25) and Malachi Herrick (94th, 25:59) also helped the middle school boys’ team at the meet that was won by Solon (52).
Anamosa’s middle school girls scored 98 points to place fifth against the five-team field led by a 14th-place individual performance from Ava Remley, who crossed the finish line with a time of 14:04.
Leah Whitson (24th, 14:59), Ryan Carlson (31st, 15:27), Audrey Fort (34th, 15:31), Lauren Oltmanns (35th, 15:33) and Bianca Lovell (68th, 22:10) rounded out the middle school girls’ efforts as Solon also won that team championship scoring 27 points.