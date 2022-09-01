ANAMOSA
Opening what cross country coach Ken Sunseri hopes could be an extremely special season for his group of Anamosa runners, the Raiders were afforded the opportunity of taking part in the season’s first meet on their own home course Saturday, Aug. 27.
And they took full advantage.
Just like Sunseri knew they would.
“I’m not surprised at all by their performances, both the boys and the girls,” he said. “The boys believe in what they can accomplish and the girls are still trying to reach that point, but they’ll get there, too. It was a great day to be a Raider, no doubt, but this is Aug. 27. We’re running for Oct. 28 and right now it’s a little too early to get too excited about these early-season performances. We have a grueling stretch coming up and we’re going to learn even more about each of our teams.”
The Anamosa boys, ranked 14th in the first class 2A pre-season poll, took fourth against a solid 11-team field scoring 113 points while the girls, paced by four outstanding freshmen, were seventh totaling 175 points.
The Raider boys were led by sophomore Seth Countryman, who crossed the finish line 15th overall against the 164-runner field posting a time of 18-minutes, 41.4-seconds while senior teammate Caleb Loehr was on his heels most of the race finishing just five spots back at 20th in 18:46.8.
Shea Keister, Anamosa’s two-time state qualifier, was third on the team and 22nd overall crossing in 19:05.2 while Jack Troester (28th, 19:20.1) and Carver Reiss (30th, 19:21.2) gave the Anamosa team an impressive five top-30 overall finishers.
“We have some work to do, but this is a great start for the guys,” Sunseri said. “They were determined and were working throughout the entire race. The technique was there too, which I was very happy to see being it was the first meet of the year.”
The next group of Raiders were just about 30-seconds behind as Jacob Loehr finished sixth on the team and 41st overall coming through with a time of 20:04.4 while Braeden Keister posted a 20:10.6 clocking, good enough to place 44th.
Gio Lopez (106th, 22:44), Kristofer Sundstrom (108th, 22:52.9), Griffin Embree (109th, 22:53.3), Thomas Steinlage (137th, 24:19.4) and Skylar Hollett (146th, 26:24.7) rounded out the Anamosa boys’ performances.
Class 4A 15th-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy ran away with the boys’ team title scoring 25 points as Cougar runners secured seven of the top-14 places. Class 3A 20th-ranked Washington was second finishing with 75 points while 3A sixth-ranked Solon claimed third with their 84-point total.
The Raiders defeated class 1A second-ranked Bellevue (118 points), 2A 13th-ranked Cascade (126), Muscatine (179), Cedar Rapids Xavier (229), Maquoketa (289), Union-LaPorte City (300) and Waterloo Christian School (330).
Anamosa’s heralded girls’ freshman class competed in a high school race for the first time and more than rose to the occasion as Ava Remley, Brooke Heying and Rheagyn Uthoff and Audrey Fort all placed in the top-4 on the team and in the meet’s top-52 performers overall.
“Right now, we have some really good girls’ athletes in our stables, so to speak,” Sunseri said. “There is a transformation that will take place going forward from good athlete to good runner. As good as these girls are, and they’re very good, that’s what we’re missing right now. As a coach I’m not disappointed in their efforts on Saturday, but overall, with the talent they have, I thought for the most part we under-performed.
“That should tell you right there how good I feel this group of girls can be. Because while I was satisfied with their performances, I just know there is so much more they can do. They just have to believe they can do it.”
Remley was outstanding for the Anamosa girls placing 13th overall against the 137-runner field crossing the finish line with a time of 22:04.7 while Heying (45th, 24:43.6), Uthoff (47th, 24:51.1) and Fort (52nd, 25:26.1) completed the top-52 efforts for the freshman foursome.
Senior leaders Ava Scranton (69th, 26:14.2) and Maggie Wagner (70th, 26:17.8) were next to cross for Anamosa while Mickala Herrick (89th, 27:41.2), Emma Whitson (91st, 27:47.4), Caejyn Helgens (92nd, 27:49), Elise Broghammer (99th, 28:21.2) and Olivia Shaw (100th, 28:31.5) rounded out the Raider girls’ efforts.
Solon, the top-ranked team in class 3A, dominated the girls’ field scoring a mere 39 points to win the title while 3A 20th-ranked Washington was runner-up with 67 points. Cedar Rapids Kennedy was third totaling 101 points while 2A 16th-ranked Union placed fourth with their 125-point total. Cedar Rapids Xavier (132) and Cascade (136) rounded out the top-6 in the girls’ standings while Anamosa defeated Muscatine (183) and Waterloo West (265).