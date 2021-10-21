IOWA CITY
They’ve made news on and off all season long with noteworthy performances few saw coming.
You can add Thursday, Oct. 14, to the list for the Anamosa boys’ cross country team competing at the River Valley Conference meet on the Kicker’s complex in Iowa City.
The Raiders, who were actually the hosts at the meet now annually held on the south side of Iowa City, made themselves right at home with an outstanding fifth-place performance at the 12-team boys’ league event that included five state-ranked programs.
One of whom the Anamosa boys, who recently fell out of the rankings themselves, defeated in No. 13 Monticello, perennially one of the power programs in all of class 2A.
“Our boys ran well, even very well,” said Raider cross country coach Ken Sunseri, as his team scored 138 points at the meet and were a mere 12 points behind class 1A seventh-ranked Bellevue in the team standings.
“Our 1-2-3 runners were clearly good. Our 4-5-6 and 7 runners have some work to do but still ran well for the day and on a tough course.”
Those 1-2-3 for the Anamosa boys were senior Drew Pate, junior Shea Keister and freshman Seth Countryman, respectively, who powered the Raiders by all finishing among the league’s top-20 runners, and all earning All-Conference status for their efforts.
“Drew, Shea and Seth ran times a little slower than they normally do, but I think that was pretty much the case for just about everyone there that day,” Sunseri said. “An already soft course was extremely soft and that made for slower times almost across the board. That Kicker’s course in designed to absorb water, and with all the rain we’ve had lately it did exactly that and made for a very soft track, not a fast track, so it took a lot of effort for the kids to run the times that they did.”
Pate led the way for the Anamosa boys placing 12th against the 139-runner field coming through with a time of 18:28.88 while Keister was next to cross the finish line just four-seconds behind as his 18:32.13 effort was good enough to score second on the team and 13th overall.
“Drew ran great at conference,” Sunseri said. “I can’t wait to see what he Shea and Seth can do at our qualifier meet on Thursday.”
Countryman, who continues to move his way up the rankings at meets, saved his best for the league meet crossing 17th overall after his 18:46.27 clocking.
“The way things have played out this year with the guys is we have a group of three and then have a group of four,” Sunseri said. “I’m hoping that we can have that second group move up a little closer to the first group and then maybe we can make a run at qualifying as a team for the state meet.
“That’s the goal anyway.”
That group of four at the conference meet included Caleb Loehr (48th, 20:15.65), Gabe Wilmoth (51st, 20:21.03), Carver Reiss (55th, 20:31.42) and Jack Troester (56th, 20:34.85) while Karter Theilen (61st, 20:50.84), Braeden Keister (65th, 20:56.58), Jacob Loehr (72nd, 21:22.44), Tristan Weers (78th, 21:42.32), Gio Lopez (81st, 21:51.40), Kolin Wilmoth (83rd, 21:52.81), Skylar Hollett (107th, 22:58.86) and Sean Hollett (113th, 23:24.35) rounded out the Anamosa boys’ efforts.
Class 2A second-ranked Tipton dominated the River Valley Conference boys’ field winning the team title going away scoring just 27 points while 2A fourth-ranked Mid-Prairie was runner-up with 83 points. 1A 13th-ranked Iowa City Regina was third tallying 109 points with Bellevue finishing with 126 points to take fourth.
The Raiders defeated Monticello (141 points), Northeast (156), Cascade (157), Camanche (219), Wilton (310), West Liberty (337) and North Cedar (371).
Bellevue’s class 1A eighth-ranked Payton Griebel topped the field winning the boys’ individual league title with a time of 17:25.07, an impressive 17-seconds ahead of Tipton’s class 2A 12th-ranked Ty Nichols (17:42.97).
Class 2A top-ranked Mid-Prairie absolutely dominated the River Valley Conference girls’ field tallying an almost perfect score of 17 points with Golden Hawk runners placing in each of the top-3 spots and five in the top-6.
Anamosa was led by Ashlynn Brown who posted a time of 24:28.18, good enough to place 50th overall against the 99-runner field while Leah Sleep was second on the team and 56th overall after her 25:01.88 effort.
Mickala Herrick (67th, 26:06.50), Maggie Wagner (73rd, 26:53.59), Ava Scranton (74th, 26:54.05), Emma Whitson (83rd, 28:18.14), Elise Broghammer (84th, 28:25.29) and Caejyn Helgens (90th, 29:40.51) all took to the course in Iowa City as well for the Raider girls who placed eighth at the eight-team league event scoring 202 points.
“I like what the girls are doing,” Sunseri said. “Everyone is out there fighting. I would have liked to see a few more 23’s out there, but with the way the course was that just wasn’t going to happen.
“We did have an excellent workout on Saturday (Oct. 16) and I’m hoping that can lead to some big things heading into the qualifier meet ion Thursday.”
Class 2A third-ranked Monticello followed Mid-Prairie’s lead scoring 45 points to secure second in the league team standings while 2A fourth-ranked Tipton was third tallying 78 points. Northeast (130), 1A seventh-ranked Iowa City Regina (136), Wilton (185) and Bellevue (191) rounded out the girls’ team standings ahead of Anamosa.
Each of the state-ranked girls entering the meet placed in the top-5 spots with Mid-Prairie’s top-ranked sophomore Danielle Hostetler winning her second River Valley Conference individual title posting a time of 19:21.23, more than 1:10 ahead of teammate and 14th-ranked Sydney Yoder.