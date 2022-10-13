MANCHESTER
Talk about putting it all together at exactly the right time, the class 2A 15th-ranked Anamosa boys’ cross country team wrapped the regular season portion of their 2022 campaign with one epic performance in Manchester Tuesday, Oct. 4, competing at the West Delaware Invitational on the Hart Ridge Golf course.
Actually, you could even call it, historic.
“This was absolutely what I was looking for when we started the season and worked on our training, it was all for moments like this and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish in the next couple of weeks,” said a euphoric Raider cross country coach Ken Sunseri, as all seven of his boys competing in the varsity race posted times under 19-minutes (and did so quite easily) on their way to placing ninth against a 23-team field that featured nine state-ranked programs.
“I think it’s the first time in Anamosa history that we’ve had all seven of our guys under 19-minutes in the same meet, and to do it in our last regular season race sets us up quite well as we get ready for the state qualifier meet coming up in a couple of weeks.
Anamosa senior Shea Keister, as he’s done each of his previous three seasons, has saved some of his best times of the season for some of the biggest meets, and led the way for the Raiders coming through with a time of 17:38 that placed 32nd against the 157-runner field.
“Shea just seems to get better and better during the course of the season, and he’s doing it again this fall, too,” Sunseri said. “I think our athletes have responded to our coaching and it’s paying dividends here at the end of the season. It’s really just that simple. Their mental toughness is increasing and when you get that in combination with being in great shape, you get times like we saw at West Delaware Tuesday afternoon.”
Seth Countryman bounced back from a tough home meet in Anamosa (by his lofty standards) and finished second on the team and a solid 36th overall crossing with a 17:45 clocking, just seven-seconds behind Keister.
Caleb Loehr added a 55th-place performance after his time of 18:06 while Jack Troester continues his late-season surge scoring 61st with an 18:19 effort.
“But believe it or not, we’re not quite where we want to be just yet, even after a fantastic performance like this,” Sunseri said. “But we’re going to get there in the next couple of weeks. The conference meet isn’t what our main focus is going to be. We’ve been preparing for Oct. 20 since we first got together this summer to work out, and nothing has changed as far as that focus goes. We want to see more improvement against some really good conference competition, but we’ve saving our best for last. That qualifier meet.”
Carver Reiss also turned in a fantastic effort in Manchester coming through with a time of 18:27 that was good enough to score fifth on the team and 67th overall while Jacob Loehr (83rd, 18:44) and Braeden Keister (87th, 18:47) also topped the 19-minute plateau.
“I think the kids have seen enough hills now this season to know how exactly to attack them and what it takes to succeed,” Sunseri said. “The West Delaware course has some rolling hills and some flat stretches too, which is actually a lot like our home course in Anamosa and the state cross country course in Fort Dodge. While each of our individuals knows what it takes to get better, the focus is, and has always been, to make each other better. When that happens, the entire team is rewarded, and we’re getting closer and closer to that being a reality.
“Leadership is using your effort to make someone else better, and I’ve challenged the kids to take those words and run with them.”
The Raider boys defeated two state-ranked teams at the West Delaware meet topping class 1A 13th-ranked Cascade (10th, 252 points) and class 1A fourth-ranked Bellevue (12th, 302).
Class 3A third-ranked Marion claimed the meet title scoring 50 points to top runner-up and class 3A fifth-ranked Western Dubuque (89). 2A third-ranked Tipton (118), 3A eighth-ranked Mount Vernon-Lisbon (176), Center Point-Urbana (185), 3A 20th-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg (193), 2A sixth-ranked Oelwein (231) and Waverly-Shell Rock (244) rounded out the top-8 teams in the boys’ standings.
Marion’s top-ranked Jedidiah Osgood topped the boys’ individual field dominating by posting a time of 15:29 while Western Dubuque’s fourth-ranked Isaiah Hammerand was runner-up with a time of 16:02 as 11 state-ranked runners were in the field.
“I’m so proud of our boys for all they’ve accomplished to this point,” Sunseri said. “To be state-ranked all season long is quite an accomplishment, and also something I’m sure hasn’t ever happened here at Anamosa. They’ve performed as a team all fall long, and I don’t expect anything different over the next few weeks.”
Anamosa also girls also had a big performance in Manchester, as freshman Ava Remley paced the team to a 14th-place overall standing scoring 364 points against the 20-team field.
“The girls have had some roadblocks this season, but have done a fantastic job navigating through a lot of things to have a pretty good season of their own,” Sunseri said. “It’s taken some time, but they’re getting there. This is a tough group of kids and I’ve been impressed by the way they’ve attacked and come through some adversity.”
Remley was phenomenal once again in leading the Raider girls in Manchester, scoring a top-20 finish against the 137-runner field that saw her place 18th overall with a fine 21:41 clocking.
“For Ava, it’s not really about the competition she races against that will impact her times,” Sunseri said. “The better race she’s able to put together the better times she’ll be running, and she knows that. There’s a ceiling with Ava that we can’t even see, and we’re going to keep working to get her closer and closer to that ceiling.”
Leah Whitson was next to cross the finish line for the Anamosa girls taking second on the team and 86th overall coming through with a time of 23:30 while senior Ashlynn Brown was third on the team and 89th overall after her 23:37 performance.
Rheagan Uthoff was 96th scoring a 23:58 finish while Brooke Heying (100th, 24:16) and Emma Whitson (114th, 25:05) rounded out the Raider individuals at the meet.
Anamosa defeated Oelwein (364), Bellevue (422), Alburnett (512), Vinton-Shellsburg (516), Starmont-West Central (557) and East Buchanan (569).
3A 14th-ranked Center Point-Urbana claimed the West Delaware girls’ team title scoring 88 points while 3A 17th-ranked Clear Lake was runner-up with 100 points. 3A fourth-ranked Mount Vernon-Lisbon (103), 2A sixth-ranked Tipton (106) and 2A 10th-ranked Beckman (154) rounded out the top-5 teams in the standings.
2A 18th-ranked Jesup (8th, 220) and 1A 15th-ranked Cascade (12th, 276) were also in the field.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s 3A second-ranked Lourdes Mason dominated the girls’ field winning the individual title with a time of 18:35 while Jesup’s 2A fourth-ranked Mackenzie Wilson was runner-up in 19:02 as nine state-ranked girls took to the Hart Ridge course.