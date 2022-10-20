IOWA CITY
It’s the time of the season that Anamosa cross country coach Ken Sunseri has been preparing his teams for all fall long.
After what the Raider boys and girls were able to accomplish at an absolutely loaded River Valley Conference meet in Iowa City Tuesday, Oct. 11, arguably the toughest in the state at the class 1A and 2A levels, I think it’s safe to say the Anamosa program has officially has arrived among the state’s elite.
“We came into this conference meet just wanting to keep our string of strong performances going, and that’s exactly what happened,” said Sunseri, as his 2A 14th-ranked boys placed fourth against the 14 conference programs participating scoring a mere 94 points.
“Yes, this has been a natural progression to this point and what we’ve been working towards all season long, but it’s also a product of how hard these kids have worked this season. This doesn’t happen without all of that hard work, and it’s great to see the kids rewarded. And, the good news is we’re not close to being done yet.”
Anamosa received elite-team All-Conference performances from Shea Keister, Seth Countryman and Ava Remley while Caleb Loehr and Jack Troester came through with honorable mention All-Conference efforts, the first time the Raiders have had that many all-league performers since joining the RVC.
“This is the kind of performance we wanted to see heading into the meet that we’ve really been training for all season long, the state qualifier meet Thursday at Oelwein,” Sunseri said. “We don’t really concentrate much on where the team finishes at meets this season other than the qualifier coming up, but I was very happy with that fourth-place performance from the boys. We beat three other state-ranked teams, including Mid-Prairie, which was pretty big for us.
“We respect the quality of the teams and the runners on this side of the state, and we want to be a part of that elite crowd. I think we may have opened the door and walked through when it comes to that with what we were able to accomplish here at the RVC meet. I’m so proud of all of our kids, the boys and girls. We’re exactly where we want to be right now.”
On the boys’ side, it was Keister leading the way coming through with a top-10 finish that saw the senior star cross the finish line seventh overall with a time of 17-minutes, 51.8-seconds while Countryman, just a sophomore, was ninth after his 18:05.7 effort.
Loehr finished 23rd coming through with an 18:42 clocking while Troester made it an impressive four Raider boys with All-Conference awards as his 18:43.1 time was 25th against the 162-runner field.
Carver Reiss also came through with an electric performance just missing All-Conference honors as his 18:58.9 clocking was 30th overall while Jacob Loehr (56th, 19:37.2), Braeden Keister (58th, 19:44), Gio Lopez (112th, 21:59.1), Griffin Embree (123rd, 22:49), Thomas Steinlage (139th, 23:45.7), Skylar Hollett (142nd, 24:30.5) and Kristofer Sundstrom (147th, 25:08.5) rounded out the Anamosa boys’ efforts.
The Raider boys not only defeated 1A 13th-ranked Mid-Prairie (6th, 138 points), but also 1A fifth-ranked Bellevue (5th, 118) and 1A ninth-ranked Cascade (7th, 139) among ranked programs. Northeast (241), Beckman (281), Wilton (296), Maquoketa (318), Camanche (350), Durant (395) and West Liberty (401) also finished behind Anamosa in the RVC team standings.
2A fourth-ranked Tipton claimed the boys’ league team title scoring 56 points while 2A 10th-ranked Monticello (68) and 1A top-ranked Iowa City Regina (89) rounded out the top-3 programs.
Bellevue’s 1A fifth-ranked Payton Griebel crossed the finish line first to win the individual title posting a time of 16:49.8 as eight state-ranked boys took to the field as Shea Keister and Countryman topped Cascade’s 1A 16th-ranked Adam Knepper (10th, 18:08.2) and Iowa City Regina’s 1A 25th-ranked Joe Maley (11th, 18:09).
Remley, who led the Anamosa girls at the RVC meet with her seventh-place 20:56.4 clocking, also defeated a pair of state-ranked girls topping Iowa City Regina’s 1A 16th-ranked Mya Whitaker (12th, 21:21.5) and Monticello’s 2A 26th-ranked Ava Capron (27th, 22:18.2).
“Ava was unbelievable,” Sunseri said. “She’s showing she’s one of the top girls in the state, and not being recognized for that yet allows her to run under the radar a bit which is not a bad place to be. But I highly doubt she’s going to be there as one of the unranked runners for too much longer.”
Ashlynn Brown came through with a strong performance of her own in the senior’s final RVC meet coming through with a time of 23:44.2 that placed her second on the Raider team and 43rd overall while Rheagan Uthoff crossed in 24:03.5 and was 51st overall.
Leah Whitson came through with 24:18.4 clocking that scored fourth on the team and 57th overall while Audrey Fort was 60th against the 102-runner field turning in a time of 24:23.9.
Emma Whitson was 73rd coming through a time of 25:46.7 while Caejyn Helgens (75th, 25:54.9), Ava Scranton (80th, 26:12.7), Maggie Wagner (88th, 26:55.9), Leah Sleep (89th, 26:56), Elise Broghammer (91st, 27:10.5) and Mickala Herrick (98th, 28:32.1) rounded out the Anamosa girls’ efforts in Iowa City.
The Raider girls placed eighth against the nine-team league field scoring 180 points and defeated last-place Bellevue (222).
2A top-ranked Monticello topped the RVC field winning the team championship scoring 57 points while 2A No. 2 Mid-Prairie was runner-up with 69 points. 2A eighth-ranked Tipton (81), 2A 10th-ranked Beckman (108), 1A 12th-ranked Iowa City Regina (130), 1A 15th-ranked Cascade (144) and Northeast (156) completed the girls’ team standings at the league meet that saw a total of 13 state-ranked teams among the two races.
Mid-Prairie’s 2A top-ranked Danielle Hostetler dominated the girls’ field posting a time of 19:28.4 that won by over 30-seconds as eight state-ranked individuals took part in the race.
It wasn’t just the Raider high school programs turning in spectacular performances at the conference meet either, as the Anamosa middle school programs more than made some noise, led by a championship-winning effort from seventh grader Nolan Weers in the RVC middle school boys’ race.
Weers, who hasn’t been defeated yet this season, held off the 90-runner boys’ field winning his first league title coming through with a time of 11:46 at the two-mile event.
Not only was Weers at the head of the field, but eighth-grade teammate Parker Lasack was as well before finishing third overall with an 11:58.7 clocking.
Overall, the Raider middle school boys placed third at the 11-team league meet scoring 65 points trailing just champion Mid-Prairie (23) and runner-up Bellevue (44).
Also competing for the Anamosa team were Craig Buck (33rd, 14:12.7), Gus LaDue (34th, 14:15.8), Colin Boehler (57th, 15:16.9), Joshua Rose (68th, 16:33.3), Bryan Huerta (87th, 21:27) and Malachi Herrick (89th, 24:31.1).
The Raiders defeated Wilton (74), Northeast (94), Beckman (97), Tipton (97), Iowa City Regina (127), Monticello (160), West Liberty (166) and Durant (189).
Anamosa’s middle school girls kept with the winning theme of the day scoring 65 points to place a solid fourth against the eight-team RVC field led by Lauren Oltmanns and her time of 13:54.4 that was good enough to place 12th overall.
Emily Gorman was second on the team and 18th overall after a 14:32.3 effort while Lauren Heying (21st, 14:40.8), Holly Casey (24th, 14:55.5), Regan Cunningham (26th, 15:04.5), Audrey Zollar (34th, 15:26.1), Hadley Embree (39th, 15:37), Madison Sigler (46th, 16:18.8) and Katie Sundstrom (59th, 17:48.3) represented the Raider team at the meet.
“What can I possibly say about our middle school kids after a performance like that,” Sunseri said. “They are all amazing athletes with a very bright future in cross country. I only hope I’m able to coach them at the high school level. Coach Schmidt has done an amazing job and has been a huge asset to our program. I have to give credit where credit is due. He’s helped me as a coach all season long too, and I’m not sure we’re where we’re at right now without him here.”
Mid-Prairie topped the girls’ RVC field scoring 15 points to win the middle school girls’ team title.