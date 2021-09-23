CASCADE
After their impressive performance that included wins over several state-ranked programs at a loaded Monticello meet back on Sept. 11, the Anamosa boys’ cross country team christened their newly-minted state-ranking with yet another solid performance on one of the most challenging courses in the area in Cascade Thursday, Sept. 16.
“Honestly, none of us even new that we had been included in the new top-20 poll when we showed up in Cascade Thursday afternoon,” said Raider cross country coach Ken Sunseri, as the Raider boys debuted at No. 15 in the class 2A rankings by the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
“We’ve come a long way already from the start of the season, but really I don’t think we deserve this ranking quite yet. Do I think we’ll get to that point? Absolutely. This team has a ton of potential, and we’re still trying to reach all of it, and I thought the boys did a pretty good job of challenging themselves on a very tough and hilly Fillmore course.”
Drew Pate made an immediate statement for the Anamosa boys racing to the early lead against the 142-runner varsity field.
“I asked the kids to challenge themselves and Drew took that to heart and went out very fast,” Sunseri said. “Now, he didn’t finish as fast as he went out, but the plan was to get up and down the hills and Drew did that to the best of his abilities. Now we need to balance that start with a stronger finish and he’ll be good to go.”
While it was Pate making the early headlines having a Raider runner in the lead at the loaded event where he finished 17th overall with a 19:22.9 clocking, it was Shea Keister who was able to navigate the hills turning in a spectacular eighth-place performance in 18:38.7 as the Anamosa boys placed sixth as a team scoring 133 points which included a victory over 2A 17th-ranked Jesup (172 points).
“I would have liked for Shea to start out a little faster, because once he finds his comfort spot he tends to settle in very nicely,” Sunseri said. “If he could get out a little quicker and be right there with the leaders and challenge himself, he could get into the 17-minute range with some of these other top runners in the state.
“Shea is still not completely in shape yet either coming back from his injury, so for him to do what he did here in Cascade was impressive. And he’s only going to get better.”
Seth Countryman, just a freshman, added another outstanding performance for the Anamosa boys in Cascade finishing 23rd overall with a 19:50.6 clocking while Celeb Loehr was a solid 37th after his time of 20:28.2.
“We’re still in the process of building Seth’s strength, but he’s already shown he has a lot of ability,” Sunseri said. “He’s making the most out of his opportunities right now and once we get him to where we’d like to get him, the possibilities are endless.”
Gabe Wilmoth (51st, 21:10.9), Tristan Weers (73rd, 22:07.4), Kolin Wilmoth (84th, 23:10.1), Jacob Loehr (85th, 23:10.1), Braden Keister (93rd, 23:25.8) and Skylar Hollett (121st, 25:40.7) also competed on the hilly Fillmore course for the Raider boys.
Class 1A third-ranked Maquoketa Valley scored 80 points to win the boys’ team title edging runner-up and 1A eighth-ranked Iowa City Regina (88). Dubuque Wahlert (96), Benton Community (104) and 2A 13th-ranked Monticello (113) rounded out the top-5 teams while Anamosa defeated Cascade (167), Jesup, Clinton Prince of Peace (260), Calamus-Wheatland (280), Beckman (283) and Midland (341).
The Anamosa girls scored 235 points in Cascade to place eighth against the eight-team field. The Raiders were led by a Leah Sleep, as her 26:17.3 clocking was good enough to place 53rd overall.
“Leah and Ava Scranton really pushed themselves at this meet,” Sunseri said. “For most of our girls it was their first time experiencing the Cascade course, and that can be intimidating a bit, but for the most part I thought the girls stepped up and met the challenge.”
Scranton scored a 61st-place finish coming through with a time of 27:23.2 while Olivia Shaw was 72nd adding a 28:09.1 clocking.
Maggie Wagner (81st, 29:05.6), Emma Whitson (96th, 31:32.7) and Caejyn Helgens (99th, 32:29.5) also took to the Cascade course for the Anamosa girls.
Class 2A third-ranked Monticello won the girls’ team title scoring 43 points while fifth-ranked Jesup (58) and 3A 10th-ranked Dubuque Wahlert (82) rounded out the top-3 in the team standings.
The Raiders also had some solid performances in the middle school races, as the Anamosa girls scored a second-place team finish tallying 47 points led by Ana Remley (16:40.4) and Rheagyn Uthoff (16:45.4) both turning in top-10 performances against the 46-runner field placing ninth and 10th, respectively.
Leah Whitson (13th, 17:05) and Lauren Oltmanns (15th, 17:16.6) also came through with top-20 efforts while Audrey Fort (30th, 20:14.3) also took to the course for the Anamosa middle school team.
The Raider girls trailed only champion Cascade, who scored 41 points at the eight-team event.
Seventh grader Parker Lasack led the Anamosa middle school boys coming through with 19th-place finish in 15:24.4 helping the Raider team score 100 points in Cascade to place eighth overall.
Jake Behrends (25th, 16:15.7), Griffin Embree (26th, 16:16.1), Mason Sparrgrove (38th, 17:27.4), Colin Boehler (44th, 18:16.1) and Ethan Jackson (56th, 20:31.3) also competed in Cascade for the Anamosa middle school boys’ team.