MONTICELLO
Taking part in a cross country invitational that’s only rival would be the state meet in Fort Dodge, the Anamosa boys and girls had their hands full going against a total of 16 state-ranked programs (eight on each of the boys’ and girls’ sides) Saturday, Sept. 11.
That didn’t stop the Raiders from turning in one of the best performances of the 2021 campaign in Monticello as the boys defeated two of those eight state-ranked teams in amassing 211 points.
“I couldn’t have been happier with the times in Monticello,” said Anamosa cross country coach Ken Sunseri, as his boys placed ninth against the 14-team field finishing ahead of class 2A 13th-ranked Jesup and class 1A 18th-ranked Cascade.
“Drew (Pate) ran an excellent race just missing a spot in the top-10, and in a meet like this, that is an impressive performance to say the least. Shea, in his second meet back with us, still has to work his way back into shape, but if there’s anything we’ve learned from watching Shea the last couple of years, he’ll do the work and be running his best by the end of the year.”
Pate was outstanding coming through with a time of 17:49.6 that scored 13th overall at the varsity meet that featured 100 runners while Keister was second on and team and 23rd overall after turning in a time of 18:16.7.
“It was great to add freshman Seth Countryman to the mix in Monticello, and he went out and ran a very good race placing third in the team,” Sunseri said. “The kid has a very bright future and he sure got off to a very nice start.”
Countryman placed 49th overall posting a 19:15.4 clocking while teammates Caleb Loehr (60th, 19:39.6), Gabe Wilmoth (76th, 20:36.1), Karter Theilen (81st, 20:56) and Tristan Weers (83rd, 21:17.7) rounded out the Anamosa boys’ effort.
Class 2A third-ranked Tipton topped the absolutely loaded field scoring 52 points to win the Monticello boys’ team title while class 3A eighth-ranked Western Dubuque was runner-up with 63 points.
Class 1A third-ranked Maquoketa Valley (125 points), 2A fifth-ranked Mid-Prairie (143), 2A fourth-ranked Monticello (199) and 1A fifth-ranked Bellevue (202) were the other state-ranked programs competing on the boys’ side Saturday morning.
The Raiders defeated Jesup (245), Cascade (253), North Linn (268), Camanche (344) and Beckman (418) as Western Dubuque’s Eli Naumann claimed the boys’ individual title crossing the finish line with a time of 15:50.8.
The Anamosa girls had it just a tough as the boys in Monticello, where they scored 336 points to place 12th against the 12-team field led by a 25:18 clocking from Mickala Herrick, who placed 68th overall.
“The plan all year for the girls is to just go out and build and learn from meet to meet,” Sunseri said. “I thought they all did a good job in Monticello of sticking to the plan. They’re gradually figuring out that they can indeed run, and are improving, which is exactly what I want to see out of them. I’m not worrying about where they place at a particular meet, I just want to see improvement, and we’re gradually getting that.”
Elise Broghammer was second on the Raider team and 74th overall posting a 26:05 clocking while Ava Scranton (76th, 26:16), Olivia Shaw (78th, 26:28), Maggie Wagner (80th, 26:42) and Emma Whitson (86th, 28:10) rounded out the Anamosa girls’ effort.
The eight state-ranked teams all placed in the top-8 at the meet led by a title-winning effort from 2A top-ranked Mid-Prairie who scored 60 points to hold off the 2A sixth-ranked host Panthers who tallied 74 points.
Third-ranked Tipton (107), 2A fourth-ranked Jesup (111), eighth-ranked Western Dubuque (116), 3A 14th-ranked Center Point-Urbana (136), 3A 12th-ranked Davenport Assumption (164) and 1A ninth-ranked North Linn (190) rounded out the top-8 in the girls’ team standings in Monticello.
Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler got a run for her money from Calamus-Wheatland freshman Noelle Steines for the girls’ individual title, but the Golden Hawk sophomore won with a 17:56 clocking, a mere 3.4 seconds ahead of Steines.
In the JV boys’ event in Monticello, Anamosa scored 152 points to place sixth against the seven-team field led by a 28th-place performance from Jacob Loehr who turned in a time of 21:04.7. Kolin Wilmoth (31st, 21:13.1), Brayden Keister (45th, 21:52.6), Sean Hollett (51st, 22:18.5) and Skylar Hollett (70th, 24:46.3) also competed for the JV team.
Anamosa also had some outstanding middle school performances as well, as Hudson Scranton claimed a title in the boys’ race coming through with a time of 11:33 in the two-mile event that was six-seconds faster than runner-up Aedan Althoff, of Monticello.
Parker Lasack (8th, 13:25), Griffin Embree (26th, 15:09), Colin Boehler (32nd, 16:15), Mason Spaargrove (33rd, 16:26), Ethan Jackson (39th, 18:24) and Malachi Herrick (45th, 26:45) also competed for the Raiders’ middle school boys team.
Ava Remley, Rheagyn Uthoff and Leah Whitson all paced the Anamosa middle school girls placing 9th, 10th and 11th individually with times of 14:45, 14:46 and 14:46, respectively.
Ryan Carlson (16th, 15:27), Lauren Oltmanns (22nd, 16:36), Audrey Fort (23rd, 16:41) and Bianca Lovell (42nd, 25:17) also helped the Raider girls to a runner-up team showing scoring 30 points at the meet trailing only champion North Linn’s 27-point effort.
The Anamosa teams opened their week in Tipton Tuesday, Sept. 7, where the varsity boys scored a solid sixth-place finish against the 12-team field scoring 150 points that trailed only five state-ranked programs in very warm conditions.
Keister took to the cross country course for the first time this fall and tallied a time of 19:37 that was first on the team and 17th overall while Pate was right on his heels placing 18th in 19:38.
Jack Troester (34th, 20:52), Caleb Loehr (39th, 21:03), Weers (48th, 21:26), Theilen (64th, 23:00) and Jacob Loehr (65th, 23:09) rounded out the Raider varsity boys’ effort in Tipton as 3A 12th-ranked Solon claimed the team title scoring 34 points over third-ranked Tipton (44 points), 1A ninth-ranked Iowa City Regina (110), 18th-ranked Cascade (134) and fifth-ranked Bellevue (140).
Anamosa defeated Central DeWitt (175), Northeast (185), Camanche (224), Midland (310), Louisa-Muscatine (314) and Wilton (334).
The Raider girls raced against three state-ranked programs and overall placed sixth at the seven-team varsity meet in Tipton scoring 163 points.
Leah Sleep led the way for the Anamosa girls placing 35th overall coming through with a time of 26:11 while Broghammer (42nd, 27:22), Mickala Herrick (43rd, 27:45), Ava Scranton (45th, 28:05), Ashlynn Brown (47th, 28:15), Wagner (48th, 28:33) and Shaw (54th, 29:12) completed the Raider varsity efforts in Tipton.
3A second-ranked Solon dominated the field scoring 15 points while No. 3 Tipton (49) and No. 5 Iowa City Regina (89) were second and third, respectively.
Anamosa defeated last-place Camanche (169).
The Raiders had two girls compete in the JV girls race in Emma Whitson (30th, 30:14) and Caejyn Helgens (32nd, 31:00) while the middle school girls’ team scored a third-place finish led by Remley’s 12:04 clocking, good enough for 11th overall in the 89-runner event.
Uthoff (22nd, 12:22), Carlson (25th, 12:32), Fort (44th, 13:16) and Oltmanns (50th, 13:37) also helped the middle school girls’ Anamosa team.
Hudson Scranton crossed the finish line second in the Tipton middle school boys’ race posting a 9:39 clocking while teammates Lasack (34th, 11:55), Embree (12:02), Jake Behrends (53rd, 12:13), Sparrgrove (70th, 12:54), Boehler (83rd, 13:37), Jackson (105th, 17:02) and Malachi Herrick (122nd, 22:59) also helped the middle school boys’ team to a 155-point total, good enough for seventh in the team standings.