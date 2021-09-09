IOWA CITY
If you were looking for the Anamosa boys’ and girls’ cross country teams to be at or near the top of the team standings in Iowa City Thursday, Sept. 2, then you were looking on the wrong places.
Raider cross country coach Ken Sunseri has a plan for his programs, and that plan is to produce gradual improvement during the course of the 2021 campaign from both of his teams, and having them running potential personal-best times in October, not September.
According to Sunseri, things are going just as he hoped.
“I’m happy with my teams and proud of them for the way they have been competing and buying into what we’ve been coaching,” said Sunseri, as the Raider boys turned in a 322-point performance to place 11th against the 14-team field led by a 32nd-place effort from Drew Pate, who crossed the finish line with a time of 18:53.55 at the meet hosted by Iowa City Regina and held at the Kicker’s complex just south.
“I told everyone before the race in Iowa City to just get up and hills and down the hills, that’s all I wanted them to focus on and for the most part I thought everyone, our boys and girls, did what I asked them to do.”
The Kicker’s course, wide open but with several small hills and one very steep one, can be tough to navigate.
“Right now, we’re a team that is still learning,” Sunseri said. “We’re mostly a young team, but even the experienced runners we have are learning too. No matter how good a runner you are, there’s always room to learn and grow, and that’s what I’m trying to teach all of these kids. To progress at their own level and be the best by the end of the season.”
Jack Troester was second to cross the finish line for the Raider boys’ team and was 82nd overall in the 244-runner event coming through with a time of 20:32.91 while Caleb Loehr was 95th after his 20:42.45 clocking.
Sean Hollett (127th, 21:31.23), Tristan Weers (128th, 21:32.04), Gio Lopez (142nd, 22:01.54), Braeden Keister (150th, 22:28.38), Jacob Loehr (154th, 22:38.02), Karter Theilen (155th, 22:38.25), Gabe Wilmoth (157th, 22:39.98) and Skylar Hollett (187th, 23:42.92) rounded out the Anamosa boys’ effort.
Marion won the varsity boys’ team title coming through with 49 points to top runner-up Iowa City Liberty (57 points) and third-place Tipton (87). Anamosa defeated Clinton Prince of Peace (343), Calamus-Wheatland (383) and Wilton (419).
“Would we like to be running better times and placing higher at these kinds of meets, of course we would,” Sunseri said. “We have a team filled with competitors, but we are where we are right now and that doesn’t mean this is where we’re going to be in a week, or a month. I have the feeling that by the time people see us at our second home meet of the season, they are going to see some pretty impressive improvements, from everyone.
“That’s the plan anyway.”
The Raider girls scored 346 points to place 11th overall against the talented 11-team field.
“This is a tough course and our times showed that,” Sunseri said. “If everyone liked it, their times would have been better, but we’re going to be better runners for experiencing this. The kids know that, too.”
Anamosa’s top performance came from Leah Sleep who crossed the finish line first on the team and 116th overall with a 26:37.26 clocking while teammates Elise Broghammer (123rd, 27:06.59), Mickala Herrick (124th, 27:08.21), Ava Scranton (139th, 27:44.84), Olivia Shaw (143rd, 28:14.07), Maggie Wagner (145th, 28:23.86), Emma Whitson (161st, 30:00.72) and Caejyn Helgens (170th, 31:36.76) also represented the Raider team on the course.
Solon claimed the girls’ team title scoring 54 points to defeat runner-up Western Dubuque (75) as well as third-place Tipton (98) and Iowa City Liberty (98).