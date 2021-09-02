ANAMOSA
It began as a home meet that would feature a few area teams and give the Anamosa girls and boys cross country programs a good baseline in which to start the 2021 campaign.
Then, with several other area meets being cancelled due to weather related issues during the course of the week, all of a sudden, the little season-opening Anamosa Invitational grew into a meet that would now include multiple powerhouse programs all wanting to compete on the new Raider course trekking around the Anamosa Middle School Saturday, Aug. 28.
With temperatures expected to soar into the mid-90s, Anamosa officials even started the meet early in hopes the heat wouldn’t be too overwhelming for competitors.
For a while, it worked.
Then Mother Nature took over.
“It was a hot one, for all of the runners,” said Raider cross country coach Ken Sunseri as his Anamosa boys placed eighth against an 11-team field scoring 192 points while the girls’ team was seventh scoring 193 points.
“It was a new course this year and obviously the first time we’ve run it in competition, so it was a challenge for everyone. But then when you factor in the heat, times took a big hit, but everyone did the best they could with the plan that we had.”
Drew Pate, Anamosa’s returning state qualifier, got his senior season off to a solid start just missing a spot in the meet top-10 placing 12th overall turning in a time of 18:36 against a field that featured three state-ranked teams and 154-runners overall.
“Solid start to the season for Drew,” Sunseri said. “Against this field, that’s a nice starting point for him, and he’ll only get better going forward. Drew also did that without his teammate Shea Keister pushing him. We held Shea out for precautionary purposes. He’s been battling an injury that we want to get better before we put him out there and push him too hard. We were also missing another one of our top runners in freshman Seth Countryman, who is battling a toe injury. If we have those two guys in this season-opening meet, we’re right there in the mix, even with all those state-ranked programs.”
Jack Troester was second on the Anamosa team and 39th overall turning in a time of 20:05 while Carver Reiss made a very positive first impression as the freshman came through with a 20:35 clocking that was good enough to place 48th overall.
Caleb Loehr added a 21:46 time that placed him 72nd against the loaded field while Tristan Weers was 76th coming through with a time of 21:50.
Rounding out the Anamosa boys’ effort at the season-opening home meet were: Gabe Wilmoth (95th, 22:46), Sean Hollett (116th, 24:36), Skylar Hollett (119th, 24:55), Brayden Keister (125th, 25:19) and Jacob Loehr (127th, 25:30).
Class 4A 18th-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy claimed the Raider Invitational boys’ team title tallying 47 points while class 3A fourth-ranked Solon was runner-up with 76 points. Washington scored 78 points to take third overall while class 2A fifth-ranked Mid-Prairie was fourth after their 94-point effort.
Muscatine (fifth, 106 points), Cascade (sixth, 163) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (seventh, 186) rounded out the top-7 teams at the meet while the Raiders defeated Maquoketa (267), Springville (284) and Midland (316).
Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Miles Wilson claimed the boys’ individual title scoring a time of 16:54.
The Anamosa girls, without a senior on the course, were led by freshman Olivia Shaw and sophomore Leah Sleep, who each turned in times of 27:44 with Shaw placing 64th overall and Sleep 65th against the 112-runner field that featured standouts from class 2A top-ranked Mid-Prairie and 3A fifth-ranked Solon.
“We’ve got a bunch of new people out there competing,” said Sunseri, as five of his seven runners were first-time varsity participants.
“By our next home meet (Sept. 25) we should know how this season will unfold for the girls. Right now, there are just too many questions, but I like the hand that I’ve been dealt. There are a lot of really good athletes on this roster who are also great competitors too. That’s a good combination.”
Ava Scranton, another one of those first-time runners with Shaw, Maggie Wagner, Elise Broghammer and Emma Whitson, posted a time of 27:58, good enough to place third on the team and 72nd overall.
Wagner (74th, 28:06), Mickala Herrick (75th, 28:09), Broghammer (83rd, 29:05), Whitson (91st, 32:03) and Caejyn Helgens (102nd, 34:37) rounded out the efforts from the Anamosa team on their home course.
Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler dominated the field winning the girls’ individual title by almost two-minutes posting a time of 19:01 while teammate Mitzi Evans was runner-up in 20:57.
The Golden Hawks (22 points) claimed the team title by 11 points over runner-up Solon (33) while Muscatine (89), Washington (103), Cedar Rapids Xavier (165) and Maquoketa (185) rounded out the team scoring at the seven-team girls’ meet.
“At this point, I could care less about the times, I just wanted to get everyone out there and run,” Sunseri said. “I thought they all did a very good job of that, even if pretty much everyone went out a little too fast, but we’ll learn from this and get better.”