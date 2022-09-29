ANAMOSA
The goal for the Anamosa cross country team coming into their final home meet of the 2022 campaign Saturday, Sept. 24 was simple.
The work requiring a successful mission however, well that wasn’t quite so easy.
And neither was the meet itself, as the boys’ event saw seven state-ranked programs taking part while fans witnessed five more on the girls’ side.
“There was nothing easy about our final home meet of the season for both the girls and guys,” said Raider cross country coach Ken Sunseri, as Anamosa also mapped a new course around the middle school that made for some outstanding efforts from numerous competitors.
“But for some reason, while we had a great course for running, we struggled at home on Saturday. I think right now it’s more between the ears than anything else. We need to have more confidence attacking those hills, both up and down, and once we’re able to figure that out, you’re going to see a much different Anamosa cross country team than the one you saw Saturday morning. We’re late enough in the season now we should be seeing some perfect races, but right now we’re struggling to put together perfect miles. And you have to take that big first step before you can get to the second.”
The Anamosa boys, ranked 14th in the state in class 2A, scored a seventh-place finish scoring 198 points against the 15-team field.
Shea Keister led the way for the hosts coming through with an 18th-place overall performance crossing the finish line with a time of 18-minutes, 16-seconds while Jack Troester, for the first time this season, was second on the Raider team and 43rd overall crossing in 19:05.
“Jack ran a great second mile and put himself into position for his best finish on the team this season,” Sunseri said. “For him, and pretty much everyone on the team, we need to work on that uphill. Our downhill is suffering too, and it’s just something we’re going to have to all figure out here pretty quickly.”
Caleb Loehr was third on the Anamosa boys’ team and 43rd overall coming through with a 19:09 clocking while newly top-30 ranked sophomore Seth Countryman (ranked 26th individually in 2A) was fourth on the team and 46th overall after his 19:12 performance. Carver Reiss added to the Raider pack running finishing 48th overall turning in a time of 19:19.
“Seth struggled by his high standards but I’m not the least bit worried about him,” Sunseri said. “I know he’s going to bounce back from this and have a great mental attitude as we have a week off before we go to West Delaware Oct. 4.”
Jacob Loehr (67th, 20:14) and Kristofor Sundstrom (95th, 22:25) rounded out the Anamosa boys’ efforts as the team defeated class 1A ninth-ranked Cascade (200 points) as well as Maquoketa Valley (237), Davenport Assumption (270), Calamus-Wheatland (291), Springville (295), Cedar Rapids Jefferson (302), South Winneshiek (315) and Clinton Prince of Peace (344).
Class 2A top-ranked Tipton claimed the Raider Invitational team title scoring 66 points overall while 2A third-ranked Oelwein (70), 2A seventh-ranked Monticello (89), 3A 12th-ranked Solon (111) and Fort Madison (156) rounded out the top-5 boys’ programs in the standings.
1A 11th-ranked North Linn (193) was sixth overall as Tipton’s 2A fourth-ranked Clay Bohlmann claimed the individual title posting a time of 17:04 as all six of the state-ranked individuals competing secured the top-6 spots.
The Anamosa girls were led by another outstanding effort from Ava Remley, who just continues to make a name for herself closing in one some pretty elite competition.
The Raider freshman finished eighth individually against an 80-runner field coming through with a time of 21:04 and has been gaining grounds on the likes of Monticello’s 2A 15th-ranked Leah Kehoe (5th, 20:56) and ninth-ranked Emma Althoff (4th, 20:34).
“Ava raised her game to a new level with that second mile she was able to produce,” Sunseri said. “She’s up there competing right with some pretty elite girls, and the good news is she can still run faster. She knows, I know it. She’s got it in her and I just can’t wait until she puts it all together in the same race because it’s going to be really fun to watch.”
After Remley, the Raider girls pretty much ran in pairs the rest of the way as freshmen secured the top-4 spots on the team with Rheagan Uthoff (57th, 24:36), Leah Whitson (58th, 24:39), Audrey Fort (66th, 25:24), Emma Whitson (67th, 25:28), Ava Scranton (74th, 27:15) and Maggie Wagner (75th, 27:33) rounding out the Anamosa girls’ performances.
“We were missing Brooke (Heying) who got hurt during Homecoming week but we did have some girls step it up on our home course,” Sunseri said. “Emma ran a great time and I’m so happy to see her start to realize some of that potential that she does indeed possess. She can be so good, and we saw a glimpse of that Saturday, morning.
“Right now, the girls still have too many gaps. We need more girls running together, not just in pairs. They’re running like individuals and cross country is a team sport.”
The Raider girls finished ninth against the 10-team field scoring 238 points as 2A top-ranked Monticello cruised to the team title finishing with a mere 36 points. 3A fourth-ranked Solon (68), 2A fifth-ranked Tipton (102), 1A second-ranked South Winneshiek (117), Davenport Assumption (122), Fort Madison (145), 1A sixth-ranked North Linn (153) and Cascade (160) rounded out the top-8 teams at the meet.
Anamosa defeated last-place Cedar Rapids Jefferson (295) as Solon’s sixth-ranked Kayla Young topped the girls’ field winning the individual title crossing the finish line with a time of 19:38.
Newley crowned Homecoming King Gio Lopez (34th, 21:57), Griffin Embree (49th, 23:15) and Thomas Steinlage (54th, 24:05) represented the hosts in the JV boys’ race while Caejyn Helgens (30th, 27:01) and Elise Broghammer (42nd, 30:21) took to the JV girls’ course.
The Raiders continued to produce phenomenal middle school performances as Nolan Weers and Parker Lasack were 1-2 in the boys’ race finishing in 11:55 and 12:17, respectively while Gus LaDue (25th, 14:17), Craig Buck (27th, 14:21), Colin Boehler (50th, 16:11), Christopher Romero (68th, 21:20) and Joshua Rose (69th, 21:20) all helped the middle school boys’ team to a runner-up performance scoring 71 points that trailed only champion Solon (33).
The Anamosa middle school girls were equally as outstanding, also securing a second-place team finishing with 94 points placing four runners in the top-25 overall.
Solon topped the field winning the team title scoring a mere 20 points while the Raiders were led by Lauren Oltmanns (18th, 14:31), Regan Cunningham (22nd, 14:44), Emily Gorman (23rd, 14:44), Lauren Heying (25th, 14:48), Holly Casey (31st, 14:59), Hadley Embree (52nd, 16:03), Madison Sigler (58th, 16:46), Audrey Zollar (59th, 16:49) and Katie Sundstrom (74th, 18:46).
“The ability of our middle school athletes to compete at such a high level is absolutely amazing,” Sunseri said. “My hope is they all consider running once they get to the high school level because with the amount of talent that we already have here, our teams could be very impressive for years to come.”