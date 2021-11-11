ANAMOSA
When he arrived in Anamosa a couple of years ago, Ken Sunseri had a plan for the Anamosa cross country program.
Through detailed practices and planned meet challenges based on each of his athletes’ abilities, both the Raider boys’ and girls’ programs have shown improvement this past fall.
The boys, from the outside looking in, would be easier to see.
Anamosa was ranked in the state top-20 for much of the 2021 campaign and had three represent the program (junior Shea Keister, senior Drew Pate and freshman Seth Countryman) at the state level in Fort Dodge.
Hosting the class 2A state qualifier event, the Raider boys had high hopes of earning a team berth to the state meet for the first time since the program made back-to-back appearances in 1977 and 1978.
While that dream fell just short of reality finishing fifth at the qualifier behind three state-ranked teams (No. 2 Tipton, No. 1 Danville-New London and No. 14 Monticello) and North Fayette Valley, with what the Anamosa boys return in 2022 has Sunseri extremely optimistic even with the graduation of Pate and fellow seniors Tristan Weers and Kolin Wilmoth.
“We are going to miss their leadership next season, no doubt about that,” Sunseri said. “Drew made even the hard times fun and those kinds of people don’t come around too often. He is a great kid with a family that is extremely supportive. Tristan was the kind of kid every coach wants on their team. Worked his tail off, was a leader and was always there for his teammates for whatever, whenever. I couldn’t have asked for better leaders than what I had on the boys’ team this season.”
With two state qualifiers returning in Keister and Countryman, as well as freshmen Gabe Wilmoth and Carver Reiss and junior Caleb Loehr, who also competed at the qualifier event, the Raiders could be poised for big things next fall.
“That’s going to be completely up to the boys,” Sunseri said. “They have to put in the work. As much as I would like to, I can’t do it for them. They need to be out for track and then after that run this summer and put in the miles. They need to show up next season at our first practice in mid-season form, then the high goals that we have for ourselves will be a lot more realistic.
“I’m excited about our potential though. I think these boys are capable of doing something special.”
Jack Troester, Karter Theilen, Braeden Keister, Jacob Loehr, Gio Lopez, Skylar Hollett and Sean Hollett will only add to the depth of the 2022 Raider boys’ roster as will some talented in-coming talent from the middle school level.
The girls have been a work in progress all fall long as an extremely athletic and competitive group met Sunseri’s challenges all season long.
A team without a senior on the roster was led by junior Ashlynn Brown and sophomore Leah Sleep, who came on strong at season’s end.
Juniors Maggie Wagner and Ava Scranton; sophomores Mickala Herrick and Emma Whitson as well as freshmen Elise Broghammer and Caejyn Helgens gave the Anamosa program obvious athletic ability, who are all learning to become solid cross country runners.
“I couldn’t have asked any more out of each and every one of these girls,” Sunseri said. “With the building blocks in place, and with some talented girls coming up through the middle school system, I like the future these girls have too.”