ANAMOSA
There was no doubting early in the season that one of the strengths of the Anamosa football team would come from the defensive side of the field after solid performances against powerhouse programs like Mount Vernon and Beckman in the first two weeks.
The offense however, would be a work in progress.
Both had their moments in what ended as a 1-7 overall campaign for the Raiders and 1-4 mark in class 2A district 5, and eight of those Anamosa players were rewarded for the successes the team was able to achieve in 2022.
On the defensive side of the football, Cole Sigler (defensive line), Tysen Gravel (defensive back) and Kale Nebergall (linebacker) were all named to the All-District 5 first-team while Ty Easterly was the Raiders’ lone first-team representative for the offense earning his spot on the offensive line.
Anamosa had two more players named to the second-team as Devin Brophy claimed the quarterback spot while teammate Miken Wheeler was an offensive lineman selection.
Easton Wheeler (linebacker) and Jackson Watters (offensive lineman) were honorable mention selections as named by the district coaches.
Sigler had a big year for the Raider team and was a key cog for a defense that shined almost all season long leading the team with four quarterback sacks while also making 41 tackles (third on the team) and a team-high 13 for losses.
Gravel was instrumental in leading the team’s defensive backfield post an Anamosa-best with 45 tackles, 31 coming of the solo variety.
Nebergall also played a huge role for the defense finishing second on the team with 43 tackles including an impressive eight for losses.
Easterly, an anchor on the Raider offensive line the last several seasons, helped the rushing game pound out 943 yards this past fall as the team came through with 1,929 yard overall.
Brophy took over the quarterback duties this season and had a solid campaign of his own completing 76-of-156 passes for 929 yards while his six scoring tosses were fourth in the district.
Miken Wheeler, just a sophomore, took over the center duties and with Easterly and Watters were keys to the offensive improvement the Anamosa team was able to make during the course of the season.
Easton Wheeler played linebacker and tallied 35 tackles.
Joining Easterly, Sigler, Gravel and Nebergall on the class 2A All-District 5 first-team were: kicker- Christian Castillo (Monticello); punter- Mason Duritza (Camanche), returner- Caden Schmidt (Tipton); quarterback- Gavin Kramer (Northeast), running backs- Ethan Schultz (Camanche) and Dylan Roher (Monticello); wide receivers- Tate Petersen (Monticello) and Jimmy Weisfpenning (Northeast) and Peyton Schilling (Monticello); offensive linemen- Easterly, JD Seering (West Liberty), Dylan Monk (Monticello), Ashton Beal (Camanche), Crager David (West Liberty) and Gaven Schneider (Northeast); offensive flex- Grant Gray (Northeast); defensive linemen- Sigler, Josh Petersen (Camanche), Clayton Meyermann (Northeast) and Adrian Graves (Monticello); defensive backs- Gravel, Connor Sauser (Monticello), Josh Wiersema (Camanche) and Connor Melick (West Liberty); linebackers- Nebergall, Braden Bartels (Tipton), Cooper Gates (West Liberty) and Gavin Fuhrmeister (Monticello); defensive flex- Gage Guilford (Monticello).
Earning second-team All-District awards with Brophy and Miken Wheeler were: Bryce Buckley (Camanche), Garrett Schultz (Camanche), Lucas Sutton (Tipton), Landon Holub (Tipton), Joshua Zeman (West Liberty), Peter Machado (West Liberty), Caden Sternhagen (Monticello) and Conner Jordan (Monticello).
Earning honorable mention status with Easton Wheeler and Watters were: Jeremy Wiersema (Camanche), Luke Darsidan (Camanche), Zak Strecker (Tipton), Jaxson Schott (Tipton), Ty Jones (West Liberty), Morgan Lehman (West Liberty), Zach Yates (Monticello), Easton Prull (Monticello), Chase Christensen (Northeast) and Ethan Ellithrope (Northeast).
District champion Monticello (5-1 record) led all teams with 10 first-team selections and 14 players honored overall.
Monticello quarterback Preston Ries was named district Offensive MVP after a season that saw the junior lead the district with 41 touchdowns (24 through the air and 17 more on the ground).
West Liberty’s Drake Collins was named district Defensive MVP.
Anamosa was also well represented on the class 2A Academic All-District 5 team as Nebergall, Watters, Miken Wheeler, Grayson Weers, Chance Hall, Nate Fischer, Vince Diers and Austin Scranton were all honored.