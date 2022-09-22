ANAMOSA
Down 14-0 at the half hosting Northeast and playing in front of a big Homecoming crowd at Downing Field Friday, Sept. 16, Anamosa football coach Caleb Huss was completely confident his team could come back, but he also knew it was going to take some adjustments on the offensive end to be able to pull it off.
The Raiders made those adjustments and through most of the second half were playing the exact kind of football Huss knew they were capable of taking a 21-14 lead that had students, fans and parents alike dreaming of a huge homecoming victory.
Instead, the Rebels turned it into heartbreak.
Northeast scored a touchdown with a mere 16-seconds remaining to pull to within a point of Anamosa at 21-20, then after successfully adding the two-point conversion, took the lead shocking the huge home crowd.
“This game was definitely a tale of two halves,” said Huss, as his team rallied by scoring two third quarter touchdowns to knot the score before another mid-way through the final frame had the hosts holding their first lead of the game at 21-14.
“Offensively we struggled to get into a rhythm early. We came in wanting to run the ball and we just were not able to do that consistently. Northeast had a few players in the interior who were causing some issues with a few of our blocking schemes and our guys did a great job of adjusting at the half to what we needed to do.”
Anamosa (0-4, 0-1) only had one first half drive that saw the team accumulate significant yards moving 11 plays and 47 yards before missing a second quarter field goal.
The Rebels tallied their first score of the game in the opening quarter going nine plays and covering 69 yards before finding paydirt. The visitors did it again in the second stanza as well marching 53 yards on a mere four plays to take their 14-0 halftime advantage.
Things would change drastically in the second half however.
“We still felt we did a few good things in the first half but just needed to adjust at the half and clean up what we were doing,” Huss said. “We are proud of the guys and how they battled in the second half. They came out and showed some real grit and put themselves in a position to win that game.
“The biggest key to the second half was how well we ran the football. Our offensive line played their best football of the year in the second half and took the adjustments we made at halftime and ran with it.”
The Raiders opened the second half with the football and promptly marched it right down the field going 10 plays covering 57 yards ending with Kale Nebergall scoring on a seven-yard scamper that got the hosts on the board.
After a successful Cooper Gearing extra point kick, Anamosa trailed just 14-7.
They were just getting started.
“Angelo Cudahy and Jay Gatto did a nice job of pressuring the edge in the run game and Austin Scranton, Angelo and Devin Brophy did a great job of hitting the hole with purpose and just running with more confidence,” Huss said. “A ton of credit goes to Kale as well as he was a huge piece to our run game at the H-back position and then also in our heavy set running the ball on the goal line.
“It was nice to see him get into the end zone and get his first (and second) touchdowns of his career.”
The Raider offense went right back to work after the defense stopped Northeast on downs, and once again found the end zone as Brophy wrapped a six-play 63-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown scamper.
After another Gearing extra point kick, the game was tied, 14-14.
It wouldn’t stay that way for very long.
The Anamosa offensive momentum continued to the fourth quarter as a six-play, 33-yard drive culminated in another Nebergall touchdown, this one coming from seven-yards out.
Anamosa led 21-14 with about eight-minute remaining.
“Defensively, some adjustments and just playing with more discipline really changed the way the second half went,” Huss said. “Our guys really stuck to the game plan and followed it to a ‘T’ in the second half. Our goal was to contain that quarterback as much as possible and keep him in the pocket. Our linebackers did a great job on the crossing routes and getting hands on. I thought our defensive backs did a much better job with their receivers through our zone coverage and communicated much better.”
Both teams traded offensive possessions before the Rebels got the ball back for one last-gasp drive, covering 77 yards in eight plays ending with a 30-yard pass play to win the game.
A final Brophy Hail Mary heave for the Raiders at the end of the game was intercepted.
“Obviously, no one in our locker room is happy with the result, but as coaches we were proud of the guys for the fight they showed and the way they played in the second half,” said Huss, as the game was the class 2A district 5 opener for both programs.
“Our kids built a lot of confidence in that second half and know what they are capable of. There is still a lot of meaningful football on the schedule and all of our goals are still intact. We need to get back and have another great week of prep to get ready for an athletic Camanche team on the road Friday night.”
Anamosa managed 254 yards of total offense with 197 of those coming on the ground as Brophy finished with 78 yards on 17 carries while Cudahy added 76 more on 14 attempts. Scranton chipped in with 22 yards rushing the football eight times while two of Nebergall’s three total carries resulted in Raider scores.
Brophy was 6-of-13 in the passing game throwing for 57 yards hooking up with Caden Kustes three times for 12 yards while Cudahy snared two passes for 39 yards.
Northeast conversely, found most of their offensive success through the air as quarterback Gavin Kramer completed 20-of-37 passes for 296 yards while the Raider defense limited the Rebel ground game to a mere 64 yards averaging just 2.5 yards per carry.
Nebergall was all over the field defensively for the Anamosa team making a team-high 11 tackles, which also included a quarterback sack while Scranton added eight tackles. Brophy and Hudson Scranton chipped in with six more each. Brophy also had a big interception.