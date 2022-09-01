MOUNT VERNON
Playing on the same field that saw the Anamosa football program win one of its greatest contests in school history seven short years ago, the 2022 Raiders hoped to make a little magic of their own in Mount Vernon Friday, Aug. 26.
In many people’s eyes, including their head coach Caleb Huss, Anamosa was able to accomplish some of that, in what ended as a 28-0 season-opening defeat against the talented Mustangs playing in front of a huge crowd, on both sides of the field.
“Honestly, I felt alright walking off the field after the game Friday night,” said Huss, as a solid performance from his defense was the main reason for all the optimism as well as flashes of brilliance from time to time out of his offense.
“Mount Vernon has a very strong team and we knew coming in here was going to be a tough challenge and a difficult game to win, but what we wanted to see most from our guys was focus and execution and staying in the fight all game long. I felt we did that, especially on defense. We’re really excited by what we saw on that side of the football Friday night. I’m not sure there were too many people outside of Anamosa who thought we’d be able to hang with a team like Mount Vernon, but we did exactly that all night long. Defensively, we have a lot of confidence heading into week-two. We went toe-to-toe with Mount Vernon’s offense all game long and never backed down.”
Anamosa (0-1) displayed that defensive prowess immediately, holding the hosts, who received the opening kick-off, to a three-and-out that saw the Mustangs lose nine yards on their initial offensive possession.
“Can’t ask for a better start than that,” Huss said. “I just wish we could have found a way to move the football on offense, but that was a struggle pretty much all night long. We were able to do a few nice things in the passing game, but really couldn’t get anything going on the ground.”
Mount Vernon’s offense was moving the football on its second offensive possession, but was thwarted when Raider senior Tysen Gravel picked off a pass in the end zone again leaving the hosts frustrated.
Anamosa’s first five possessions all ended in punts while the Mustangs finally found the end zone with 3:06 remaining in the opening quarter when Caden Stimmel scored on a five-yard scamper on the third offensive possession for the hosts.
Mount Vernon would score again on their fourth, early in the second stanza taking a 14-0 lead when Henry Ryan broke free for a 46-yard run.
“Our defense really buckled down and we were able to hold Mount Vernon scoreless to the half,” said Huss, as his team trailed just 14-0 at the break even with all the offensive struggles.
“There were times where it would have been easy for us to just mail it in, but the kids kept fighting and our defense kept us in the game.”
Towards the end of the first half the Mount Vernon offense was once again inside the Raider 10-yard-line, but when freshman Hudson Scranton recovered a Mustang fumble forced by a huge hit from Anamosa senior Kale Nebergall, the Raiders had the ball back at the seven-yard-line and some serious momentum heading into the halftime break.
“We sorely wanted to make something happen on offense on that opening possession of the second half and I decided to go for it on fourth and four at their 41,” Huss said. “Maybe that was a mistake? Maybe not, but we didn’t get the first down and Mount Vernon would score right after that changing the momentum of the game.”
Brady Erickson hauled in a perfectly thrown 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joey Rhomberg, and the hosts extended their lead to 21-0 at the 9:09 mark of the third quarter.
But again, the Anamosa defense just would not back down.
The Raiders held the Mustangs without scores on their next four possessions, which also included a Devin Brophy interception.
Mount Vernon closed the contest with one final score however, pounding into the end zone with a mere one-second remaining in the game.
Anamosa managed 86 yards of total offense in the contest as Brophy was 11-of-25 passing for 55 yards while he also led the ground game with 20 rushing yards on 18 attempts. Angelo Cudahy was Brophy’s main receiving target as the two hooked up six times for 33 yards. Jay Gatto added three receptions for 56 yards while Caden Kustes (26 yards) and Easton Wheeler (5) also had receptions.
Gravel led the way for the Raiders’ opportunistic defense making eight tackles while Miken Wheeler and Jackson Watters came through with seven more each. Scranton and Nebergall tallied six tackles as Anamosa yielded the Mount Vernon offense 334 total yards (187 rushing and 147 passing).
“This was a good character-building contest and while we’re disappointed in the loss, we’re taking away a lot of positives,” Huss said. “The kids are not hanging their heads. We’re building towards the district season and this was a positive first step, even in defeat.”