MONTICELLO
A lot was on the line for Anamosa as they traveled to class 2A district 5 leading Monticello for the annual Cowbell contest Friday, Oct. 8.
A win would go a long ways in assuring a second straight playoff berth, as well as keep the coveted Cowbell in Anamosa for a third straight season.
But what played out on a muddy field in Monticello left no one on the visitor’s sideline disappointed, even after Anamosa walked off with a heartbreaking 14-8 loss.
Saddened? Yes. This loss hurt, deep.
But the way the Raiders (1-6, 1-3) went about rallying themselves back into this game against such a quality Panther opponent, ranked in the state top-10 in class 2A as recently as two weeks ago, disappointed isn’t a word I’d use.
I think Anamosa head coach Caleb Huss would agree.
“The guys battled,” said Huss, as the game played out much like the one the week before against Tipton, only this time the last-gasp Anamosa fourth quarter drive to win would come up just short at the end.
“We were really proud of the fight they showed and the composure they had throughout the game. It’s easy to let the emotions of a game like this affect the way you play overall, we felt like we handled it well.”
It helped that the Raiders have been in that position several times before this fall.
So, when Monticello scored a touchdown with 9:10 to play in the fourth quarter, erasing an 8-6 Anamosa lead handing the hosts a six-point advantage, the Raider players and coaches didn’t panic.
They were more than ready for the enormity of the moment.
After Anamosa was forced to punt the football with 7:37 to play, two huge Anamosa penalties allowed the Panthers to move the football into Raider territory.
Anamosa’s defense needed a big play, and they got it from junior Aiden Strube, who picked off a Monticello pass and set the Raider offense up at their own 23-yard-line with 5:57 to play.
The stage was once again set for the Anamosa offense to move the football down the field, and win the game.
Raider senior quarterback Grahm Humpal wasn’t wasting any time.
Humpal called his own number on Anamosa’s first three plays of the drive, gaining 15, 6 and 5 yards respectively, moving the ball to near midfield before facing a huge third-and-10 call that saw Sam Wilt haul in a perfectly placed Humpal pass that gained 23 yards.
Raider fans could feel it. They’ve seen it before, and they wanted to see it again as the huge throng of fans in blue made all sorts of noise as Anamosa continued their drive at the Monticello 32-yard-line.
This time, however, that was where the Raider heroics would come to a halt.
Monticello’s Caleb Sauser picked off a Humpal pass intended for Wilt that would have set the Raider offense up inside the Panther 20-yard-line with 2:51 to play in the game, and the hosts ran out the clock to reclaim the Cowbell for the first time since 2018.
“Defensively, I thought we played our best game of the season,” said Huss, as Anamosa limited a high-powered Monticello offense to just two touchdowns and 326 total yards.
“In the secondary, Devin Brophy and Aiden Strube contributed two turnovers in very key pars of the game. Both helped keep points off the board. Ky Kaufmann, Tysen Gravel and Grahm also played extremely well for us in the secondary. Our linebacking crew did not have an easy task with Monticello’s quarterback, but we thought they did a nice job handling their running attack. Sam Wilt, Cole Sigler and Dalton Soper played great up front. Kale Nebergall, Kole Dietiker and Conor Fortune made nice reads and tackled well for us, too.”
Brophy added a huge interception for the Raider defense at the Anamosa goal line preventing the hosts from adding to their lead with just 16-seconds left to be played in the third quarter.
Monticello started the scoring in the game finding the end zone on their second offensive series, and quickly led 6-0, which is where the score stood to the halftime break.
Anamosa came out in the third quarter and attacked immediately scoring their lone touchdown when Wilt went up and grabbed a perfectly placed 10-yard lob pass from Humpal in the corner of the end zone at the 5:04 mark.
After Wilt snared a two-point conversion pass that looked a lot like the touchdown a few seconds earlier, the Raiders had their first lead of the game until a Preston Ries 17-yard touchdown pass to Tate Petersen with 9:10 to play, proved to be the difference in the game.
“Offensively, we have to give some credit to Monticello’s defense and how well they played us,” Huss said. “At times they really took away some of the things we wanted to do early in the game. Towards the end of the first half, I felt like we were getting things rolling, but we just did not have the ball a ton.
“We continued in the second half how we finished the first and moved the ball really well in the third quarter. Sam made a really nice play on the touchdown and two-point conversion. Grahm ran the ball really well for us again, but it all started up front. The offensive line played really well again and handled Monticello’s pressure from their backers all night. Sigler’s blocking really contributed to the run game again. Devin, Sam and Kole did a nice job catching the ball and making big plays.”
Humpal led the Anamosa ground game rushing for 79 yards on 29 carries while he also completed 11-of-17 passes for another 147 yards with Brophy being the main beneficiary, hauling in five passes for 70 yards. Wilt and Dietiker both added three receptions each for the offense that amassed 239 total yards in the game (147 passing and 92 rushing).
Wilt was over the field defensively we well, leading the team with 13 tackles while Humpal added 12 more. Sigler found his way to 11 Monticello ball carriers in the contest. Fortune and Nebergall added nine tackles each for the Raider defense.
Even with the heartbreaking defeat, Anamosa remains squarely in the playoff hunt as their contest at West Liberty Friday, Oct. 15, is basically a win and you’re in the post-season proposition.
The Raiders enter the game with a 1-3 class 2A district 5 record (which is fifth in the six-team district) while the Comets are 2-2 (fourth). An Anamosa win would even the records and give the Raiders the head-to-head advantage over West Liberty, and a second straight playoff appearance as the top-4 teams in each 2A district get to continue their campaigns into the playoffs.
“The mindset now needs to quickly shift to West Liberty, who is a good football team,” Huss said. “We know how big this game is, but we need to focus on what we do making sure we play clean football.
“We are starting to play some of our best football defensively here at the end of the year, and will need another big game on that aide of the ball. We need everyone there in West Liberty at 7 p.m. It’s a big opportunity as a program, and these guys have worked hard to give themselves this chance. Win, and we’re playing football for another week.”