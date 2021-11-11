ANAMOSA
While the overall record may have not been what the Anamosa football team was hoping for coming into the 2021 campaign, the journey to the Raiders’ 1-7 overall mark and 1-4 ledger in class 2A district 5 action was one most Raider fans thoroughly enjoyed.
Anamosa had an offense that could pile up yards in a hurry and an opportunistic defense that could also more than hold its own
Leading the Raiders, who missed a playoff berth by a mere one game, were eight players who were all named to All-District 5 teams by coaches recently.
Anamosa seniors Grahm Humpal and Peyton Boeckenstedt as well as junior Devin Brophy were first-team picks on offense while senior Sam Wilt was a first-team choice on the defensive side of the football.
Senior Kole Dietiker and junior Kale Nebergall were named second-team picks while senior Logan Dales and junior Cole Sigler were named honorable mention selections.
Humpal, a first-team pick at the flex position on offense, not only had one of the greatest seasons a Raider quarterback has ever produced when it comes to all-purpose yards, but also one of the best careers as well.
Humpal closed his high school career in 2021 becoming one of the rare signal-callers in Anamosa history to top 1,000 yards rushing and passing coming through with 1,046 yards in the air while also adding another 1,108 on the ground.
The 2,154 total yards is one of the most prolific in program history. But Humpal didn’t stop there, he also completed 11 touchdown passes while also finding the end zone seven times rushing the football.
Brophy, a first-team pick at wide receiver, was Humpal’s main target in the passing game all season long as the talented junior hauled in 46 passes for 531 yards scoring five touchdowns and averaging 11.5 yards per catch.
Boeckenstedt was a key figure in Humpal and Brophy amassing that impressive yardage as a first-team pick on the offensive line.
Boeckenstedt helped the Anamosa offense churn out 1,586 total rushing yards and 1,046 passing yards during the course of the campaign.
Wilt, a first-team choice on the defensive line, missed significant time this past season with a knee injury, but when he returned was an instant-impact player forcing opposing offenses to change the way they attacked the Raider defense.
Dietiker, a second-team selection at wide receiver, was second on the Anamosa team grabbing 26 passes for 251 yards with two going for touchdowns.
Nebergall, another one of the main defensive weapons the Raiders possessed in 2021, was a second-team pick at linebacker after a campaign that saw him lead the team with 41 tackles that included eight for losses.
Dales earned his All-District nod on the offensive line while Sigler, second on the team with 33 tackles, was a defensive end pick.
Earning class 2A All-District 5 first-team selections on offense were: quarterbacks- Mike Delzell (Camanche) and Gavin Kramer (Northeast); wide receivers- Brophy, Caleb Sauser (Monticello) and Josh Zeman (West Liberty); flex- Humpal and Ethan Schultz (Camanche); offensive line- Boeckenstedt, Lucas Bartachek (Monticello), Nathan Lorenzen (Northeast), JD Seering (West Liberty) and Nolan Kagemann (Camanche).
Earning first-team All-District honors on defense were: defensive line- Wilt, Owen Thomas (Monticello) and Felipe Molina (West Liberty); linebackers- Kaleb Nerem (Tipton), Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) and Cade Hughes (Northeast); defensive backs- Tate Petersen (Monticello), Tucker Dickherber (Camanche) and Carter Hill (Tipton); flex- Gage Guilford (Monticello), Carter Pataska (Northeast) and Drake Collins (West Liberty).
Earning second-team All-District honors with Dietiker and Nebergall were: Skyler Schmidt, LB (Tipton), Jerry Havill, DL (Tipton), Ty Jones, DB (West Liberty), Caleb Wulf, DB (West Liberty), Davin Wickman, OL (Monticello), Rylan Cooper, LB (Monticello), Adam Dunlap, LB (Camanche), Garrett Schultz, WR (Camanche), Caleb Gruhn, RB (Northeast) and Clayton Meyermann, LB (Northeast).
Earning honorable mention status with Dales and Sigler were: Cody Koch, OL (Tipton), Braden Bartels, LB (Tipton), Quintyn Rocha, OL (West Liberty), Bryan Martinez, K (West Liberty), Adrian Graves, OL (Monticello), Peyton Schilling, DB (Monticello), Luis Marquez, OL (Camanche), Kaiden Jenkins, OL (Camanche), Curtis Eberhart, OL/DL (Northeast) and Hayden Lee, DB ( Northeast).
Earning first-team special teams honors were: kicker- Christian Castillo (Monticello) and Cami Blanco (Northeast); punter- Mike Delzell (Camanche); returner- Caleb Sauser (Monticello) and Jahsiah Galvan (West Liberty).
Monticello’s Preston Ries was named class 2A District 5 Offensive Most Valuable Player while Galvan was named Defensive MVP.
Monticello’s Wes Wilson, who guided the Panthers to a district 5 title posting a 4-1 record, was named Coach of the Year.