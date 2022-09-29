CAMANCHE
After suffering a heartbreaking last-minute setback hosting Northeast just a week earlier, Anamosa football coach Caleb Huss wanted to make sure his team knew the importance of playing a full four quarters in the Raiders’ contest at Camanche Friday, Sept. 23.
He got his message across.
“All week we preached to our guys about getting off the bus ready to play football and playing four full quarters,” Huss said. “We thought the guys did a great job of that. It was nice to take advantage of getting the ball first and punching one in early. It created some momentum for our guys and built some confidence early.”
That momentum was sustained throughout most of the contest against the host Storm, as Anamosa took a 21-19 lead into the final frame before, for a second straight week, Raider fans had their hearts broken yet again as Camanche scored the game-winning touchdown with a mere 1:30 remaining to escape with the 25-21 victory, making the long trip back to Anamosa much more somber for everyone wearing blue and white.
“Another tough one,” Huss said. “We know the boys are disappointed, but we are proud of them and how they keep coming back to work and getting better each week. We still have opportuinities on the table and the ability to earn some post-season football.”
Huss had a plan when it came to winning at Camanche, and for the most part it was working to near perfection from the get-go.
“Going in we really wanted to get off the bus running the football, and overall we did a decent job of that,” Huss said. “It was nice to see our passing game really step up as well.
“Defensively, we knew we had to stop their running backs, but we also really focused on not giving up the deep ball and explosive plays.”
Anamosa (0-5, 0-2) got off to a sensational start taking the game’s opening drive and marching the football right down the field culminating in a long Devin Brophy 28-yard touchdown scamper. After a successful Cooper Gearing extra point, who was perfect on the night going 3-for-3 on his extra point tries, the Raiders led 7-0.
Until the final one-minute and 30-seconds of the game, the visitors never trailed.
Angelo Cudahy set the Anamosa offense up well after receiving the opening kick-off and returning the football to the Camanche 41-yard-line. The offense took over from there going four plays to cover those 41 yards that handed the Raiders a quick lead.
The Anamosa momentum continued immediately on the defensive side of the football as well when Grayson Weers picked off a Storm pass setting the Raider offense up in great field position.
“Defensively, the turnovers we created were huge,” said Huss, as added to Weers’ interception, Anamosa forced four total Camanche turnovers as Austin Scranton added an interception while Grant Lubben and Cole Sigler scooped up Storm fumbles.
“Kale Nebergall and Austin Scranton were great on the inside game and came up with some really big stops for us,” Huss said. “Grayson had a big interception to kill one of their drives early in the game and Tysen Gravel continues to have a huge impact from the backend, especially in the run game.”
Camanche answered back on their second offensive possession of the game marching the football 38 yards on 11 plays and evened the scored at 7-7 through one quarter of play.
The game stayed tied until late in the second quarter when Nebergall found the end zone on a four-yard run with 3:02 remaining in the half to give Anamosa a 14-7 lead at the break.
“Devin did a nice job of throwing the ball this week and fitting some throws into some very small windows,” Huss said. “Tysen’s big reception was huge for us when we were struggling to get a spark. Kale had another great game and really is a huge key to our offense. His ability to help from a blocking aspect, to making protection checks to running the football has been huge in our offensive success the last few weeks.”
The Storm were first to strike in the second half tallying a third quarter touchdown that pulled the hosts to within a single point of the Raiders when Camanche missed the extra point kick.
Still leading, now just 14-13, the Anamosa offensive quickly went back to work keyed by a huge 64-pass play from Brophy to Gravel that set the Raiders up at the Camanche 15-yard-line. Two plays later Jay Gatto raced 11 yards and into the end zone to extend their advantage to 21-13.
“Jay’s touchdown was exactly what we needed to help get some of the Camanche defenders out of the box and get our line on a position in the numbers game,” Huss said. “Austin, Angelo and Kale continue to improve and give us consistency in the backfield.”
The Storm however scored another third quarter touchdown to pull within two points at 21-19 at the horn as the Raider offense struggled to gain yards over the final 12-minutes as their final five drives of the game ended without scores.
Camanche’s game-winning drive was a five-play, 44-yard endeavor, but still left enough time on the clock for the Anamosa offense to possibly score a game-winning touchdown of their own.
And the Raiders tried valiantly to do exactly that.
Brophy desperately tried to move his team down the field, completing passes to Gravel, Cudahy and Gatto while Scranton also picked up a clutch first down running the football.
A last-gasp Anamosa attempt to win the game saw an incomplete pass fall to the ground in the Storm end zone.
Brophy had a solid passing performance completing 10-of-20 for 153 yards while the Raider ground game managed 76 yards with Brophy leading that attack as well with 39 yards on seven carries. Scranton added 26 yards on 10 attempts.
Gatto led the receiving corps hauling in four passes for 53 yards while Gravel, who has been a big playmaker in the passing game, added three receptions for 84 yards.
Scranton also paced the Anamosa defense making 11 tackles while adding the interception which he returned 38 yards. Nebergall added 10 tackles while Brophy chipped in with nine more.
“We believe our defensive line played better this week and that unit is continuing to improve week-by-week,” Huss said. “Easton and Miken Wheeler both made some huge plays for us on defense. Miken had a really nice pass break up to lead us to a potential stop and Easton continues to be one of our biggest playmakers on special teams.”
Cole Sigler came through with six tackles for the Raider defense while Easton Wheeler, Miken Wheeler and Weers all added five tackles to the effort.
Anamosa travels to winless Tipton Friday night.
“All we can do now is focus on our next game,” Huss said. “And control the way we prepare and play.”