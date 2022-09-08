ANAMOSA
On paper, the Anamosa football team’s 2022 home opener against class 1A second-ranked Beckman Friday, Sept. 2, could have appeared as a fairly lopsided contest to those not in the know.
Going back to last season, the Raiders (0-2) came in having dropped eight of their last nine games and were hosting a Blazer team blessed with a powerful running game on the offensive side of the football and a defense that doesn’t yield yards, or points lightly.
None of that mattered to the Anamosa boys however, coming off a solid performance against another high-quality opponent in Mount Vernon just a week earlier, and the Raiders took another huge step in the right direction against Beckman Friday night giving the talented Blazers all they could handle before finally succumbing to a hard-fought 20-12 defeat.
And it could have very easily been much closer than that, too.
“Overall, we are super-proud of our guys and the way they battled,” said Anamosa football coach Caleb Huss, as his defense, which has been absolutely outstanding through the first two weeks of the campaign, limited the Blazers to 285 yards of total offense, though 216 came on the ground and most of that was from Beckman running back Nick Wulfekuhle.
“Offensively, we played our best football of the year in the second half. At the half we adjusted a few things up front and the kids did a really nice job putting it to use. We had our two best drives of the season in the third quarter, back-to-back, and the boys are starting to pick up some confidence on that side of the ball.”
On the other side of the ball, the Anamosa ‘D’ has been getting the job done through the first two weeks of the season and kept the Raiders in the game for four intense quarters against the highly-ranked Blazers.
But it was a huge swing of events through the third and early into the fourth quarter that really changed the momentum of the contest, for both teams.
Trailing 14-6 at the half and 17-6 through three quarters of play, Anamosa used a huge 8-play, 62-yard drive culminating in a Devin Brophy three-yard touchdown run to get right back into the contest.
After a failed two-point try, the Raiders trailed just 17-12, and it appeared momentum continued to be on their side as a bad snap on the Blazers’ next offensive series had the visitors in a third-and-30 situation.
Anamosa’s defense forced a punt with 9:30 remaining in the game giving the ball back to a resurgent Raider offense.
This time however, Beckman’s defense rose to the occasion forcing a Raider punt.
But again, Anamosa’s defense would take center stage forcing a Blazer punt.
And this is where the game really seemed to change course.
Beckman’s long-snapper sent the football over the punter’s outstretched arms and it appeared the Raider offense was going to be set up inside the Blazer 19-yard-line with 8:08 to play in the game with a golden opportunity to take a lead.
The officials even placed the ball and the Anamosa offense and Beckman defense walked onto the field ready to begin play.
But, after a long discussion between all of the officials on the field, it was determined the Raiders were flagged for illegal participation allowing Beckman to not only keep the football, but giving them a first down as well.
With their backs against the wall, the Raider defense once again did not back down, forcing another Blazer punt that had the Anamosa offense starting a possession on their own 10-yard-line
The Raiders had the ball back, but the enormous penalty call cost the team 70-yards of field position.
Anamosa struggled to move the ball from there, punting it back to the Blazers who on their final possession added a 36 yard field goal from Trent Arens, who had two of them in the contest.
Beckman led 20-12 and were able to stop Anamosa on downs on the hosts’ ensuing possession to end the game.
“Defensively, we were extremely pleased with how we played, again,” Huss said. “In practice we consistently preach rallying to the ball and creating turnovers and those are two things we continue to see on film. Up front was no easy task this week but Ty Easterly, Cole Sigler, Cam Chramosta, Jordan Snow, Chance Hall and Jackson Watters played a physical game up front and handled Beckman’s size very well.
“Easton Wheeler, Austin Scranton, Miken Wheeler, Hudson Scranton and Kale Nebergall really played well again. Kale and Austin had no easy task in the middle, but they did a great job in their reads and tackling a very talented Beckman running back. Our defensive backs played sound as well, not giving up anything over the top and forcing Beckman into long drives.”
It was the Raiders however, who started the scoring in the contest when Nate Fischer picked off a Cayden Gassmann pass at the 7:10 mark of the second quarter and raced 46 yards into the end zone.
After a failed extra-point try, the hosts led 6-0.
The Blazers responded immediately however, as Eli Kluesner returned the ensuing kick-off 65 yards and when Arens added the extra point, the visitors led 7-6.
They would never lose it, either.
Wulfekuhle broke free for a 71-yard touchdown run with just 56.8-seconds remaining in the first half extending the Beckman advantage to 14-6.
Arens added a 30-yard field goal early in the third quarter as the Blazers had their first double-digit lead at 17-6 before the late Raider heroics down the stretch kept fans, on both sides, at the edge of their seats.
Anamosa finished with 144 yards of total offense, 99 of those coming on the ground as Brophy led the rushing attack with 51 yards on 18 carries. The Raider quarterback was also 7-of-15 passing for 52 yards hooking up with Angelo Cudahy three times while his longest completion was a 33-yard third quarter bomb to Tysen Gravel that set the Anamosa offense up deep in Blazer territory.
“Our offensive line played really well this week,” Huss said. “Kale and Austin deserve a ton of credit doing things that don’t show up on the stat-sheet. They were given the task of a heavy blocking role this week and they did a great job with it. Kale also ran the ball super-well and it seems to always be on big downs for us, too. Angelo had a nice game both rushing and receiving. He made something out of a few plays that looked like there was not much there.”
Gravel was all over the field defensively leading the team with 11 tackles while Easton Wheeler, Austin Scranton and Sigler all tallied nine tackles each with Sigler and Easton Wheeler adding quarterback sacks.