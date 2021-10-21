WEST LIBERTY
There was a lot on the line for both visiting Anamosa and host West Liberty when it came to the 2021 regular-season football finale Friday, Oct. 15.
Win, and the Raiders or Comets were in the playoffs.
Lose, and the season was over.
Unfortunately for Anamosa, even after getting off to a solid start, the final answer would be the latter in what ended as a tough 42-21 setback.
“It’s tough,” said Raider football coach Caleb Huss. “This is a fun group of guys to coach and I would have loved to have had an extra week of practice and a post-season game to play with them. Overall, I felt we got better as a team each and every week, but this one just got away from us. It wasn’t how we wanted to end things.”
The tone of the game didn’t start out that way however, as the Raiders took the opening kick off and marched to mid-field before being stopped on downs.
West Liberty got the football and almost immediately scored a touchdown when quarterback Drake Collins found Joshua Zeman open on a long 48-yard pass play. But, after the Comets were called for a holding penalty, the score was taken off the board.
The hosts would still find the end zone on the drive however, as Zeman worked his way open once again, this time on a 30-yard strike from Collins to hand the Comets a 7-0 lead.
Anamosa wasted no time in bouncing right back, as the offense, which has been so good all season long, got into a rhythm wrapping a long drive with a nine-yard Grahm Humpal touchdown scamper at the 5:26 mark of the opening frame.
After Humpal lofted a perfectly placed pass to teammate Sam Wilt for the two-point conversion, the visitors had the lead 8-7, which stood until the first quarter horn.
“At the start we did a good job of rolling with the game plan and our guys up front were doing a great job,” Huss said. “West Liberty threw a lot of stuff at our offense and we were able to make adjustments. Through the first half I thought we were right there, but then in the second half we just didn’t seem to come out with the same energy as we did in the first.”
Then a series of events, all of which seemed to go against the Raiders, helped the West Liberty offense get into gear.
With the Comets driving late in the first quarter, Tysen Gravel picked off a Collins pass looking to set up the Anamosa offense at mid-field. Instead, a flag came flying in late and the Raiders were called for pass interference.
A little over three-minutes later, and early in the second quarter West Liberty cashed in on the extra opportunity taking a 14-8 lead.
It was one they would not lose.
The Comets added another touchdown just before the half, with a flag helping them along the way. This one coming when Anamosa was called for a huge personal-foul penalty that led to Comet senior Jahsiah Galvan, a University of Northern Iowa football recruit, scoring on a five-yard scamper with just 1:19 remaining.
The Comets led 21-8 and seemed to have all the momentum until Humpal and the offense began an impressive, and fast march right down the field.
With the ball sitting at the three-yard-line and less than five-seconds remaining in the half, Humpal tried to once again loft the football to Wilt for a score which would add as a massive momentum shifter for the visitors, but instead Galvan knocked the pass away and the hosts were still in command leading 21-8 at the break.
Things would get progressively tougher for Anamosa as the game wore on in the second half.
West Liberty added two third quarter touchdowns and entered the final frame with a 35-8 advantage before the Raiders, who showed no quit all night long, tallied two of the game’s final three scores.
Kole Dietiker ended the 28-0 Comet run with a 21-yard touchdown grab from Humpal with 4:14 to play while Brophy ended the soring in the game at the 1:08 mark, snaring a perfectly thrown 22-yard pass from Humpal to the back of the end zone.
Humpal had another big night closing one of the statistically best quarterback careers in Anamosa history not only completing 17-of-31 passes for 218 yards through the air, but he also rushed 31 times for 137 yards on the ground.
Brophy was one Humpal’s main targets in the passing game coming through with seven receptions for 88 yards while Dietiker tallied five catches for another 70 yards.
The Raider defense, which has shown so much improvement during the course of the season, was led by Cole Sigler’s seven tackles while Kale Nebergall added six more, including two for losses. Gravel added five tackles while Wilt, Aaron Casey and Dietiker all chipped in with four.
Anamosa wraps the 2021 campaign with a 1-7 overall record and 1-4 mark in class 2A district 5 play.