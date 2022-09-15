CASCADE
Coming into their final non-district game of the 2022 slate, the Anamosa football team looked to keep the positive momentum going against yet another quality opponent in host Cascade Friday, Sept. 9.
Raider football coach Caleb Huss quickly realized however, this just might not be his team’s night.
“Friday was frustrating, to say the least,” said Huss, as his team, coming off outstanding performances against Mount Vernon and Beckman in the season’s first two weeks, struggled to get anything going against the mighty Cougars who handed Anamosa a lopsided 46-7 setback.
“We know we are a better team than we showed against Cascade, and we know what we need to do to get it cleaned up before district play. We have to give Cascade credit as well because they played a really good game and came in with a good game plan for us.”
The Raiders struggled from the get-go taking the opening kick but were held to a three-and-out on their opening offensive possession and forced to punt the ball away.
The Anamosa (0-3) defense, which has been so good through the opening couple of games this fall, struggled to slow the Cascade offense who scored touchdowns on their first five possessions, the opening score coming on an 8-play, 55-yard drive.
The tone of the contest was quickly set by the hosts, but it didn’t stop the Raiders from trying to change the narrative.
“Going into the game we felt confident about some things in our run game and our quick passing game especially,” Huss said. “Cascade showed some flashes of some different things defensively which threw us off early in the game. But once we settled in, we played better, however we just had too many setbacks offensively with penalties and missed assignments to really get into any kind of a groove.”
The Cougars added one more first quarter touchdown and tacked on another in the second quarter before Anamosa was able to strike paydirt.
After being forced to punt on their first three possessions, the Raiders managed an impressive six-play, 65-yard drive that resulted with an Angelo Cudahy 15-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Devin Brophy. After Cooper Gearing added the extra point kick, the Raiders trailed 20-7.
The hosts however, answered immediately tallying two more second quarter touchdowns to take a 33-7 halftime advantage as Cougar senior Jack Menster ran wild, finishing with 202 rushing yards and scoring four touchdowns on the ground in the game.
Cascade rushed for 266 as a team in the contest while their passing game also produced some prodigious yardage as quarterback Will Hosch was 13-of-19 for 195 yards throwing for two touchdowns.
“Defensively, we just did not execute like we needed to stop a very fast Cascade team,” Huss said. “Their overall team speed really put some pressure on us to be perfect on the outside and in our contain responsibilities.
“We did some nice things in the second half and got some stops, including a redzone stand early in the half as we started getting back to more of our base stuff and did a much better job with our responsibilities.”
Anamosa limited the vaunted Cougar offense to just one third quarter and one fourth quarter score while the final two drives for the Raiders, while not resulting in points, did accumulate some yards going nine plays for 45 yards ending with an interception and three plays for 59 yards at the end of the game.
“Overall, we need to get to the film, fix some things and have a great week of preparation for a good Northeast team coming in Friday night,” Huss said. “We know what we need to do and the guys are already working to fix it.
“One thing I love about this group is their ability to learn and move on from setbacks and the grit they show. This group will bounce back and be ready to play Friday. We are excited to get district play started and begin this journey towards earning a playoff spot.”
Anamosa managed 205 yards of total offense led by Brophy who rushed 12 times for 25 yards on the ground and was 12-of-17 for another 130 yards through the air. Brophy hooked up with Tysen Gravel three times for 60 yards, including once connection that covered 43 yards while Cudahy added three receptions for 37 yards.
Austin Scranton added 22 rushing yards on three carries late in the contest.
Gravel was all over the field for the Raider defense making a team-high 11 tackles while Scranton added 10 more. Scranton and Cole Sigler were also in the Cascade backfield several times coming through with three assisted quarterback sacks.
“Friday night is not going to be any different as Northeast is a good football team,” Huss said. “Our mistakes need to be cut way down and we just need to get back to playing disciplined football like we did the first two weeks.”