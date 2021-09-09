DYERSVILLE
The game started innocently enough for the Anamosa football team Friday, Sept. 3, at Beckman.
The Raiders received the opening kick-off and on a third-and-12 call picked up 13 yards to keep the drive alive.
From that point on, and for most of the remainder of the contest, yards would come at a huge premium for the Anamosa offense in what ended as a lopsided 38-0 loss against the host Blazers in Dyersville.
“When we looked back at this game film, the one thing I think that stands out right now is consistency,” said Raider football coach Caleb Huss, as Beckman scored points on their first five possessions, the first four coming as touchdowns before ending the run with a 32-yard field goal.
“Offensively, we have to continue to work on sustaining drives. These last two weeks we have been able to move the ball at times and put things together, but we have not been able to finish drives. Defensively, we have to build consistency in our jobs and assignments which will help take away explosive plays from opposing offenses. We have been able to force teams to long drives, but have also given up too many big plays.”
Anamosa (0-2) watched as Beckman scored on a pair of big plays in the first half of Friday night’s game when Connor Grover took a pass from quarterback Kayden Gassman and raced 35 yards into the end zone before Lane Kramer hauled in a 50-yard strike from Gassman for another big Blazer play.
The hosts led 35-0 at the half, which started the continuous clock that remained on the rest of the very quick final two quarters.
“We really believe we did some good things again this week,” Huss said. “But we were just not able to show it on the scoreboard because of those little things that turned into bigger things.
“Definitely have to give Beckman credit. They are a very good football team and just took away some of the things we wanted to do when we came in.”
Beckman’s defense limited the Raiders to just 104 yards of total offense, with quarterback Grahm Humpal taking on a lot of that responsibility from the ground game.
“Grahm did a nice job in the offense and took on a bigger role in the running game,” Huss said. “Kale Nebergall did a nice job running for us as well and stepping up for an injured Jake Jess.
“Offensive line wise, there were some good glimpses as they handled some pressure and speed in the box.”
While the Blazer defense was able to limit the Anamosa passing game to just 28 yards, as Humpal completed 5-of-14 passes, the Raider senior was able to gain 60 yards of the team’s 76 total yards in the ground game.
“Defensively, Kale and Cole Sigler really played well and did a nice job bringing some physicality to our run defense,” Huss said. “Overall, I thought we defended their run really well at times, forcing long drives and creating multiple third-down situations. Those are both things we will be able to work on and build off of as well.”
Nebergall and Sigler paced the Anamosa defense coming through with seven tackles each while Tysen Gravel added six more.
“Tysen did a nice job setting the edge and limiting some possible big plays to minimal ones,” Huss said. “Gravel and Jay Gatto both stepped up when called upon this week with both Aaron Casey and Jake injured.”
Anamosa’s best drive of the contest came in the first half when an 11-play, 58-yard effort was eventually stopped on downs at the Beckman 13-yard-line.
“We obviously were hoping to be in a different position as this point and we definitely are not okay with how we played the last two weeks,” Huss said. “But we understand it is a long season and we have the opportunity to get things right back to where we want. We know what we need to do in order to fix some things, and all our team goals are still on the table.
“One thing I love about this team is they always come to work and are hungry to get things turned around.”