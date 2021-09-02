ANAMOSA
For much of the first two quarters of Anamosa’s season-opening football contest against powerful and class 3A ninth-ranked Mount Vernon Friday, Aug. 27, Raider players, coaches and fans couldn’t have been happier with what they were seeing play out on the field.
Anamosa took the game’s opening drive and marched right down the field going seven plays that covered 76 yards culminating in a Sam Wilt 13-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Grahm Humpal.
Humpal completed an impressive five passes during the drive, which was helped along by several Mount Vernon penalties that resulted in key Raider first downs.
Everything was going to plan.
Then in an instant, everything changed.
Wilt went down with a knee injury in the first quarter and was unable to return, and the Mustangs rallied to score 40 straight points enroute to a lopsided 47-18 triumph.
“Overall, we feel like we saw more good than bad in this game,” said Anamosa football coach Caleb Huss, as his team did score two of the game’s final three touchdowns to close things out.
“There are obviously some things to clean up and things that need to be fixed, but after watching film, we feel like they are fixable things. Offensively, I thought we moved the ball well on a few drives, especially early. We held blocks on the outside, we got to the edge and Grahm was making some really good reads in the passing game. Devin (Brophy) played really well on the outside for us and stepped up big time after Sam’s injury. Sam made a huge play for us on the first drive giving us momentum.”
That momentum was quickly squelched when Mount Vernon, on their first possession of the season, also marched the football right down the field ending an eight-play, 90-yard drive with a Trenton Pitlik three-yard touchdown run.
After a failed extra point try, and game was tied at 6-6 through one quarter of play.
“Defensively, I thought we played a really solid first two quarters,” Huss said. “We talked about limiting big plays and until their second touchdown, we did a nice job of doing exactly that. Kale Nebergall played really well in the box and Kole Dietiker did a great job defending some of Mount Vernon’s RPO (run-pass-option) stuff. Our defensive backs did a nice job as well in the passing game not having lapses and filling in to help stop their run game.”
Anamosa (0-1) continued to battle, even with Wilt on the sideline on crutches, going into the halftime break trailing just 14-6 after Mustang quarterback Owen Brase broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run with 3:24 to play in the second quarter breaking the 6-6 tie.
The second half saw the visitors take complete control going on a 26-0 third quarter run as Mount Vernon scored four straight touchdowns and led 40-6 entering the final frame.
Two of those third quarter Mustang scores came from Raider mistakes as Pitlik picked off a Humpal pass and raced 20 yards into the end zone before Jack Drahos scooped up an Anamosa fumble and rambled 78 yards for another score.
“We need to limit turnovers, keep first down positive and sustain drives better,” Huss said. “Defensively, we need to finish tackles in the alley better, fill and maintain our gaps and limit their explosive plays. I know our guys were frustrated with the result of this game, but we really believe this is a teachable moment about how good we can be, and how important every detail of the game is against very good teams.”
The hosts got back on the scoreboard again at the 10:19 mark of the fourth quarter when Humpal found Brophy open for a seven-yard strike pass play before Jay Gatto ended the scoring with an electrifying 88-yard kick return for a touchdown.
“Our guys played extremely hard and gave us everything they had,” Huss said. “Now, we just need that effort with more discipline and better execution.
“Our kids know our mentality in this program that no matter what the result is, we just get back to work and get better.”
Humpal powered the Anamosa offense not only completing 19-of-31 passes fore 168 yards with two going for touchdowns, but he also rushed for another 44 yards on 12 carries.
Humpal’s main target in the passing game was Brophy, who hauled in 10 of them for 96 yards.
Nebergall paced the Raider defense making nine tackles with two coming as quarterback sacks while Aaron Casey added eight tackles of his own.