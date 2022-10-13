ANAMOSA
It’s been a rivalry that has seen some of the most amazing drama football can possibly produce covering generations of amazing play.
Anamosa and Monticello play for the coveted Cowbell each and every fall, and the thrill of victory and agony of defeat is just a part of the game, and has been felt by both programs numerous times in the more than 100 times the two teams have played.
For a while Friday, Oct. 7, it appeared fans who packed into Downing Field were going to be treated to yet another high-pressure, drama-filled thriller.
Then, with the way the Panthers closed the contest with a huge fourth quarter run, they weren’t.
And that agony of defeat fell hard to the Raider sideline.
But the hosts certainly had nothing to hang their heads about.
“We just had some key plays in the fourth quarter not go our way,” said Anamosa football coach Caleb Huss, as his team, who led 10-9 at the half, would eventually succumb to 52-24 defeat, a score on paper that would appear to be very lopsided, but for anyone in attendance that night knew the contest was much closer than the final score.
“Monticello had a big touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter that was extremely close to being picked and then we had a big pass play of our own called back by a penalty. Then we gave up another big passing touchdown off of the turnover on downs and we had a turnover after a long drive inside our own 30. All of those things added together just really hurt us in the fourth quarter.”
When Raider junior Angelo Cudahy intercepted a Monticello pass and raced 45 yards and into the end zone, Anamosa (1-6, 1-3) trailed just 24-17 with 1:53 remaining to be played in the third quarter.
Fans could feel the drama building with every pressure-filled play.
And it just continued from there.
After pinning the Panthers deep in their own territory on the ensuing kick-off, Monticello amped up the intensity even more as Easton Prull grabbed a Preston Ries pass and exploded past the Raider defense going 87 yards for a touchdown.
The visitors led 32-17 with 59-seconds remaining in the third, a lead they held to the horn.
But the Raiders weren’t done yet.
On Anamosa’s ensuing possession, a huge 56-yard pass play from Brophy to Jay Gatto set the hosts up at the Panther two-yard-line. One play later Austin Scranton plowed his way into the end zone and after another successful Cooper Gearing extra point kick, the Raiders trailed just 32-24 with 10:09 to play in the game.
The stage was set for another epic finish.
“Being in the fourth quarter in a one-score game, we felt like we were right where we wanted to be giving ourselves a chance to win it,” said Huss, as it was Monticello who scored the game’s final three touchdowns in the final frame pulling away for the 28-point victory and claiming the Cowbell for the second year in a row.
“Our guys battled and competed all night. They bought into the game plan and executed it a good chunk of the game.”
Monticello’s Dylan Roher scored on a seven-yard run at the 6:59 mark of the fourth quarter extending the Panthers’ lead to 39-24, but again the Raiders just refused to quit.
On the first offensive play of the ensuing Anamosa drive, Aiden Strube grabbed a Brophy pass and broke free for a sensational 67 yard scoring play that seemed to have the hosts right back in the mix with 6:42 still remaining to be played.
Instead, the Raiders had the huge points taken off the scoreboard when a controversial pass interference penalty was called on Strube.
Momentum had officially swung back to the Panthers, and this time they wouldn’t lose it.
The Monticello defense held handing the football over to their offense at the Anamosa 36-yard-line with 5:46 to play, and on the Panthers’ first offensive possession scored again when Tate Petersen hauled in a Ries pass covering 36 yards.
Monticello led 45-25.
The hosts still held out hope looking to rally, but fumbled the football on their next possession allowing the Panthers to cash in one more score, a 10-yard pass from Ries to Prull at the 2:04 mark.
While the game may have appeared to be a blowout with the 28-point Raider setback at the end, it was anything but as after a scoreless first quarter that saw both defenses dominating, Anamosa jumped to a 7-0 advantage finding the end zone when Brophy found Strube in the corner. Strube made a phenomenal adjustment to the football going high to haul the 14-yard play over tight Panther defense ending what was a spectacular 99-yard Raider drive.
The drive, Anamosa’s third of the game for the offense, was keyed by a huge 59-yard pass to Strube that took the team deep out of their own territory (starting at their own one-yard-line) and to the Monticello 40.
The Panthers got on the scoreboard next when Christian Castillo connected on a 24-yard field goal at the 5:56 mark of the second quarter, but the Raiders answered with one of their own keyed by a clutch 43-yard pass play to Tysen Gravel, setting the Anamosa offense up at the Monticello 30-yard-line. Gearing drilled a 26-yard field goal to extend the hosts lead to 10-3 with just 1:46 left to play in the half.
Unfortunately for Raider fans, it was enough time for the visitors to score their first touchdown of the contest as an eight-play, 98-yard Panther drive ended with Petersen grabbed a 10-yard pass in the corner of the Anamosa end zone with a mere 10.7-seconds left on the clock.
After Scranton blocked the extra point kick, the Raiders took a 10-9 lead into the break.
“Offensively, it took a little bit to get things moving, but overall, we had a few nice drives in the first quarter at least getting some first downs using the clock and flipping the field,” Huss said. “Defensively, we had a real nice goal-line stand and after that it really carried us into our next drive on offense. Devin threw a great ball to Strube and that helped us get out of the shadow of the end zone and back on script.”
Monticello scored the first two touchdowns of the second half taking a 24-10 lead, the first coming on the opening drive of the second half and the second with 4:40 to play in the third quarter.
Anamosa finished with 330 yards of total offense as the passing game accounted for an impressive 266 of those as Brophy was outstanding all night long completing 15-of-27 passes for 242 yards through the air and rushing 14 times for a team-high 46 yards on the ground.
Gravel, Gatto and Strube turned in enormous performances in the passing game as Gravel tallied four receptions for 82 yards, Gatto four for another 73 and Strube three totaling 77 yards.
Anamosa’s defense, which played so well for the first 24-minutes, yielded 43 second half points as the Panthers piled up 607 yards of total offense (320 passing and 287 rushing) overall.
Kale Nebergall led that defense making 15 tackles for the Raiders while Gravel (12 tackles) and Cole Sigler (10) also tallied double-digits. Jackson Watters, Brophy and Cudahy all chipped in with eight tackles each while Scranton recorded a big quarterback sack.
“We understand what we need to make sure we do next week and how to be more disciplined,” said Huss, as his team still controls their own post-season destiny, as a win over visiting West Liberty Friday, Oct. 14, would secure a playoff berth.
“Next week is big for us on many accounts. We really want to send the seniors out on a high note for their last home game, after everything this class has given the program.
“More importantly though, we need next week to earn some extra football. I know these guys aren’t done yet and are playing better every single week.”