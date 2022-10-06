TIPTON
Coming off a pair of heartbreaking losses against Northeast and Camanche in consecutive weeks, the Anamosa football team was looking for a more drama-free contest in Tipton Friday, Oct. 1, as the two programs once again staked claim at holding the ‘Battle Since 1922 Trophy’, the hardware the Raiders and Tigers have fought over for close to a decade.
This time however, Anamosa left no doubt as to who was going to win the game, and the trophy.
“It was great for our guys to get a win, especially after the way they’ve been fighting lately,” said Raider football coach Caleb Huss, as his team extended what was a close a 14-7 halftime lead outscoring Tipton 21-6 in the second half to pull away for a huge 35-13 triumph, Anamosa’s first of the 2022 campaign.
“We could not be prouder of the way these guys keep showing up to battle each week. Their approach week-in and week-out has not changed, and they continue to show up to work every day. They really went out and earned this one.”
After both teams were forced to punt on their opening offensive possessions, it was the Raiders who broke through first scoring on an extremely impressive 12-play, 54-yard drive that culminated in Kale Nebergall plowing into the end zone from two-yards out.
And it was Nebergall who kept the scoring drive alive on a pair of clutch third and long calls, the first coming when the senior running back picked up 15 yards on a third-and-6 call before a third-and-10 play resulted in Nebergall gaining 10 yards setting the Anamosa offense up inside the Tigers 10-yard-line.
“We talked all week about starting and finishing and we thought the boys did a great job of that,” Huss said. “It was great to start off with a score and get things going in the right direction right away.”
Anamosa (1-5, 1-2) continued to frustrate the Tipton offense playing outstanding football on the defensive end forcing Tiger punts on their first three possessions, and when the Raider offense got the ball back on their fourth possession of the half, they cashed in again.
Another long and impressive drive that covered 72 yards on 16 plays, resulted in Angelo Cudahy grabbing a pass from quarterback Devin Brophy and racing 19 yards into the end zone with 4:08 remaining in the second quarter.
“We thought our second scoring drive of the game was just as important as the first,” Huss said. “To piece together a long drive like that, eat some time off the clock and finish with a score was huge for us.”
And the Raiders made some clutch plays during the long journey that kept the drive alive, twice converting on pressure-filled fourth-down calls.
The first came at the 6:40 mark when on a fourth-and-6 call, Tysen Gravel grabbed a 10-yard pass from Brophy placing the football at the Tiger 30. On a fourth-and-7 play almost two-minutes later, a deflected pass wound up in the arms of a very heads up Gravel, who reached the Tipton 17-yard-line before Brophy found Cudahy two plays later.
After another successful extra point kick by Cooper Gearing, who was a perfect 5-for-5 on the night, the Raiders led 14-0.
It wouldn’t stay that way for every long.
Forced to punt after a short 3-and-out late in the second stanza, Tipton’s Caden Schmidt received the Anamosa punt on a bounce and in a full sprint burst 67 yards for the Tigers’ first touchdown of the game as the half ended with the Raiders holding a 14-7 lead.
The Anamosa defense had held the Tipton offense to a mere one first down and just 39 yards of total offense, but it was still a one-score contest and anyone’s game at the break.
“Defensively, we played really well in the first half, and really all game long,” Huss said. “Our linebackers did a great job of adjusting at the half to some changes in their keys to help some of their trap and counter plays. Hudson Scranton and Jackson Watters had big turnovers on that side of the ball as well and both came at times when their offense was driving.”
Tipton set an immediate tone coming out of the break marching 62 yards on six plays ending with quarterback Ian Spangler rushing six yards into the end zone. After a missed extra point, the Raiders still led 14-13.
After a 3-and-out by the Anamosa offense, the hosts were driving again in the third quarter before Raider freshman Hudson Scranton scooped up a Tiger fumble setting up the Raider offense.
Momentum had shifted back to the Anamosa sideline.
And this time they’d keep it.
“After the half we thought our offense really found a rhythm and got things moving on the ground quickly,” said Huss, as his team would outscore the hosts 21-0 the rest of the way.
“Kale had the best night of his career and really ran extremely well. We thought Devin made great decisions all night with the ball and our receivers came up with some big catches in tough positions. A couple of times receivers had to make sliding catches and Tysen came up with a fourth-down catch that had been tipped by both the defender and another receiver.”
The Raiders cashed the Tipton turnover into points when Nebergall plowed into the end zone for his second of three total touchdowns on the night, this one coming from two-yards out to give the visitors a 21-13 advantage.
The drive was helped by a big 21-yard reception by Gravel on a third-and-7 play setting the football up at the Tiger three-yard-line.
The Anamosa offense got the ball back early in the fourth quarter and on a play keyed by Gravel recovering a fumble by one of his teammates, the drive stayed alive long enough for Brophy to score on a 15-yard scamper with 7:37 remaining in the game.
The Raiders stretched their lead to 28-13, and Anamosa was nowhere near done making plays.
Watters picked off a Tipton pass two-minutes later keyed by pressure in the pocket from Easton Wheeler, and the visitors had the football deep in Tipton territory when Watters scampered 27 yards after the interception.
Once again, Anamosa would cash in.
Keyed by a clutch Jay Gatto 18-yard pass reception from Brophy, Nebergall closed the drive with a five-yard touchdown plunge at the 3:53 mark.
The game was now officially a rout.
“Both of our offensive and defensive lines played really well,” Huss said. “Ty Easterly had a key kickout block on a touchdown in the second half.
Anamosa used a punishing ground game that churned out 248 rushing yards against the Tigers led by 89 from Brophy and 86 from Nebergall, who scored a career-high three touchdowns. Austin Scranton added 54 yards on six carries.
Brophy completed 10-of-21 passes for 102 yards hooking up with Cudahy (40 yards) and Gravel (37) three times each combining for 77 of those passing yards.
Sigler was all over the Tipton field all night long making 11 tackles while Easton Wheeler added nine more. Nebergall chipped in with seven tackles while Nate Fischer came through with six.
“The goal now is to use this momentum going forward to go earn a playoff spot over the course of the next two weeks. We know what we need to do, and now the kids can just go play with confidence,” Huss said. “We know what next week means to the school and community, but more than that, to our team goals for the season. The kids are excited and ready for the opportunity next week against a really talented Monticello team.”