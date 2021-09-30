ANAMOSA
The start was everything Anamosa football coach Caleb Huss could have hoped for as his team hosted Camanche in front of a huge Homecoming crowd at Downing Field Friday, Sept. 24.
The Raiders received the opening kick-off and marched the football right down the field as an impressive 15-play, 85-yard yard drive culminated in a Grahm Humpal four-yard touchdown scamper.
After a Jay Gatto extra point, the hosts led 7-0 and seemingly had momentum entirely on their side.
The Storm however, had other ideas, and rallied to erase the early deficit and pulled away for a 35-25 victory over a stunned Anamosa home crowd.
“Offensively, we ran the ball well again, but also had one of our best passing games of the season,” said Huss, as his team rushed for 198 yards and passed for another 163 finishing with 361 yards of total offense.
“Grahm made some really nice decisions and put the ball in some good places for our guys to make plays. Devin Brophy had a great game receiving with a career night and stepped up on a few key third and fourth-down plays for us.”
One of those key plays came in that game-opening drive when Humpal found Brophy for a clutch 22-yard gain on a third-and-18 call while Kale Nebergall and Kole Dietiker also came through for the hosts with big plays keeping the long first quarter drive alive.
Camanche answered the Anamosa touchdown with one of their own on a quick four-play, 55-yard drive that resulted in a 17-yards pass play. After a successful extra point try, the score was tied at 7-7.
The Indians scored again in the second quarter using another pass play to find the end zone and led 14-7 at the break.
“Going in, we talked about making Camanche sustain drives and not giving up the big play,” Huss said. “When we forced them on long drives and held up on giving up big plays, our defense did a great job. Unfortunately, there were a few times they got behind us and it led to points for them.”
It was Anamosa (0-5, 0-2) however, who scored first to start the second half as after Cole Sigler recovered a backward Camanche pass at the 7:36 mark of the third quarter, the Raider offense took advantage of the mistake and scored a touchdown when Sigler hauled in a short four-yard pass from Humpal.
With Gatto unable to kick the extra point after being hit and injured on his first quarter attempt, Anamosa was forced to go for a two-point conversion which failed leaving the hosts trailing 14-13 with 5:05 left to play in the third quarter.
Camanche once again answered immediately as a 70-yard kick-return by Ethan Schultz set the Storm up inside the Raider five-yard-line, and the visitors converted when Eric Kinkaid blasted into the end zone from three-yards out to take a 21-13 lead.
But back came Anamosa once again, as a 10-play, 64-yard drive culminated in Brophy snaring an 11-yard strike from Humpal and with 38-seconds left to play in the game, the Raiders trailed just 21-19.
It would be as close as they’d get the rest of the night.
Camanche opened the final frame scoring through the air once again before the visitors added a second straight touchdown about four minutes later on a pass play that covered 33-yards that handed the visitors a commanding 35-19 advantage with 5:44 remaining.
Like they have all fall long, the Anamosa team showed no quit and ended the game in style when Brophy scored on an electrifying 45-yard strike from Humpal with just 17.5-seconds left in the game.
“Overall, we know what we need to work on and get ready for next week with Tipton coming to town,” said Huss, as the Raiders play hosts for the final time this season.
“There is nothing we want to see more than these seniors win their last guaranteed game on this field and jump-start a little run here at the end of our schedule. Playoffs are still on the table for this group and we still believe it is possible. Our mindset this week however will be 100-percent about making sure we are ready to play against a Tipton team as hungry as we are. The rest will take care of itself.”
Humpal had another huge game for the Anamosa offense finishing with 175 passing yards completing 17-of-29 with three going for touchdowns while adding 162 yards on the ground, and another touchdown.
Brophy was Humpal’s No. 1 target through the air hauling in career-best numbers with 11 receptions covering 135 yards and two TDs.
“Kole Dietiker and Cole Sigler don’t get enough credit for everything they do for us offensively,” Huss said. “They both have been very versatile and do mare than just run and catch. Kale did a great job with Grahm in the backfield. His vision in the backfield led to come really nice cuts that got us some extra yards that we needed.
“Up front, again, super proud of the way we ran the ball. We came close to breaking the 200-yard mark for the third week in a row.”
Humpal also played a key role on the defensive side of the football as well coming through with a team-high nine tackles while Nebergall and Peyton Boeckenstedt added seven more each.
“We did a better job this week in the run game and a big part of that was our linebacker group,” Huss said. “Kale, Conor Fortune and Kole did a great job spilling their run plays and stepping up to make plays at the line of scrimmage. Up front Peyton had one of his best games of the season. Cole Sigler made a nice play on a turnover and played well all night.”