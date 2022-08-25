ANAMOSA
When it came to offense for the Anamosa football team during much of the past three seasons, everything seemed to run through superstar quarterback Grahm Humpal.
Raider football coach Caleb Huss doesn’t have that option this season, as Humpal graduated the program as one of the greatest signal-callers in school history.
In fact, Anamosa returns just four starters on offense to the field this season, and while many of the faces have changed, the goal remains the same as Huss is confident in the 2022 group he’s assembled as the Raiders once again want to vie for a coveted playoff spot.
“If you ask anyone on this team about our goals and what they want to do with this season, one of the first things you’ll hear them say is playoffs,” said Huss, as his team, even while sporting a 1-7 record last year, missed the post-season by a single game and are focused on getting the program back there again in 2022.
“They do not want to be the team sitting at home week-nine, and it shows. We have had great attendance all off-season in the weight room and we had a huge jump in track participation. The summer practices were also very productive. This group believes they can play with anyone in the district, and wants to push to give themselves a shot at playing some meaningful football come the final weeks of the season.”
It’s with all of that knowledge that Huss comes into the fall season with plenty of confidence, even after a losing a senior-dominated team last season who posted their lone triumph in a trophy-winning effort against Tipton in class 2A district 5.
Taking over for Humpal at the quarterback position this fall will be senior Devin Brophy, one of 18 letter winners returning for the Raiders.
Brophy was sensational as a receiver a year ago leading the team with 46 receptions for 531 yards while scoring five touchdowns.
“Devin has come a long way this summer is his development at the quarterback position,” Huss said. “He is getting confident is his reads and really building a chemistry with the receiving corps.”
Kale Nebergall, Cole Sigler, Ty Easterly, Jay Gatto, Tysen Gravel, Aiden Strube, C.J. Marek, Ethan Tenley, Chance Hall, Cam Chramosta, Andrew Carey, Easton Wheeler, Angelo Cudahy, Grant Lubben, Grayson Weers, Grant Ware and Hunter Ash also return as letter winners.
Sigler, who had seven receptions for 58 yards and scored two touchdowns last season, should see an increased role in the receiving game this fall.
“Cole has been a force for us at the tight end position,” Huss said. “His size and speed are hard to cover. We also return Kale at running back and Ty up front on the offensive line. Both have stepped into leadership positions and have brought along new guys with them.”
Gatto, Gravel, Weers, Cudahy and Lubben could all see the football in their hands much more on the offensive end than in 2021.
Easterly heads up the offensive line as Huss looks for four more starters this season.
“We have had a ton of guys step up and push each other,” he said. “We have had some guys move around from guard to tackle and vice-versa. Cam is a senior returner for us who had some game time last year and did well. Juniors Jordan Snow, Jack Sellnau and Hunter have grown this summer and should be able to fill some roles for us on the line.”
Sophomores Miken Wheeler and Jackson Watters could also add to the depth of the offensive line.
Nebergall leads the Raider defense back to the field after a 2021 campaign that saw him lead the team in tackles (41).
“Kale, Easton, Miken and Austin Scranton have really separated themselves at the linebacker position and have become the heart of our defense,” Huss said. “All four have made huge strides in their reads and their physicality.
“Kale has stepped up and become the leader of the defense without question. Hudson Scranton (freshman) has also been a huge asset for us to adds some depth in this position.”
Huss also likes the depth of his defensive secondary as well.
“Nate Fischer, Tysen, Devin, Angelo, Caden Kustes and Grayson have all done a nice job,” he said. “We are bringing back some guys and adding in others. Tysen and Devin have been great with their versatility at both the corner and safety positions and will help with depth.”
The defensive line will also be a key battleground spot, and Huss has been pleased by the battles in practice for starting jobs.
“Cole is our only returner on the defensive line and has become a force,” Huss said. “We’ve had strong competition for the nose guard position and have not quite settled on what that position will look like week-one. But, guys like Chance, Jack and Alex Bitz have looked good and made strides.”
Watters and Ash have also impressed on the defensive line through pre-season practices.
Cooper Gearing looks to have taken over much of Anamosa’s kicking duties this season with Gatto, Cudahy and Lubben handling the kick and punt return opportunities.
“Cooper could really pin teams this year on kick-offs and gives us chances for points in the red-zone,” Huss said. “Sigler and Wheeler will take care of the long snapping.”
The job for No. 1 punter is still up in the air between Gatto and Gravel.
“We don’t know who will be there week-one,” Huss said. “But both continue to progress in the position.”
Anamosa finished fifth in the six-team district race last season going 1-4 against district opponents, and Huss is hoping for a rise up the standings this fall.
“Each week is going to be a battle in our district,” he said. “Camanche is always tough and physical and Monticello will have some really good athletes with a ton of guys returning on defense. Northeast and Tipton were battles for us last year and West Liberty always has some really good athletes, including a very talented quarterback.
“With that being said, the expectation from our guys is to go out and compete with every team in the district and give ourselves opportunities to win. We feel like if we play disciplined and physical football, we can compete with anyone in the district.”
Co-district champions Monticello, and Camanche, as well as Northeast and West Liberty all earned playoff berths last season.
“I feel we’ve made some improvements on offense this year to be less predictable and more versatile,” Huss said. “That couldn’t have happened without the time the guys have put into this off-season.”
2022 Anamosa football schedule: Aug. 26 at Mount Vernon 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 2 vs. Beckman 5:00 p.m.; Sept. 9 at Cascade 5:00 p.m.; Sept. 16 vs. Northeast 7:00 p.m.; Sept. 23 at Camanche 5:00 p.m.; Sept. 30 at Tipton 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 7 vs. Monticello 5:00 p.m.; Oct. 14 vs. West Liberty 7:30 p.m.