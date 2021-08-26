ANAMOSA
Never in the history of Anamosa High School football has the Raider program won post-season games in back-to-back seasons.
Even the 2014-15 teams that made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in school history, lost their contest in 2014 before winning two games and reaching the state quarter-final round in 2015.
As the Anamosa football team heads into the 2021 campaign this fall, the Raiders are on a rare post-season winning streak having won just the third playoff game in program history (a wild 25-24 victory at Center Point-Urbana last October) during a 2020 run that ended with a 3-6 overall record.
History could be in the offing this fall, but if the Raiders are indeed going to not only qualify another post-season contest, but win one as well, it’s not going to come easily playing in an absolutely loaded class 2A district 5.
“In our first team meeting we had the team set three goals,” said second-year Anamosa football coach Caleb Huss. “It was obvious reading through and talking with them that this group has set the bar high. Our goals are to make the playoffs, compete for a district title and win post-season games. Coming off the post-season win last year at CP-U, this team is hungry for more and now they have the confidence to do so.”
Of the 48 teams in class 2A from across the state of Iowa, 32 will qualify for the playoffs as the top-4 in each of the eight different districts will claim automatic berths to the post-season.
In class 2A there will be no at-large berths or use of the RPI system.
For the Raiders to finish in one of those top-4 spots in district 5, the team will have to go through Camanche (9-2 record last season), West Liberty (6-3), Monticello (6-2) and Tipton (5-4) who return after posting winning records last fall.
Only Northeast (1-5) had a losing record, along with Anamosa, a year ago among district 5 teams.
Even the Raiders’ non-district schedule is packed with powerful programs as Anamosa opens the 2021 campaign at home against Mount Vernon (7-2) before hitting the road at Beckman (6-3). The final non-district contest is at home against another strong foe in Cascade (6-3).
Seven of the eight regular-season games the Raiders play will be against teams with winning records last year.
“I think it was proven last year in the post-season that our district is tough, and it will be again,” Huss said. “We have preached to our guys all summer that we have to show up every single week and cannot overlook anyone because every team is capable of winning every Friday night.
“On the other hand, we have also talked about how this is anyone’s district title this year, and we have the ability to go out and compete for it. These guys have set the expectation for themselves that they will be competing for a district title this fall and have put in the work this summer to do so.”
While the Raiders went 0-3 against district foes last fall, Huss expects his 2021 team to be much more successful with the return of an impressive list of 15 letter winners, led by senior quarterback Grahm Humpal, who is in his third season as Anamosa’s varsity signal-caller.
Sam Wilt, Kole Dietiker, Jake Jess, Aaron Casey, Ky Kaufmann, Xander Brown, Conor Fortune, Dalton Soper, Logan Dales, Peyton Boeckenstedt, Alex Shover, Ty Easterly, Mark Hansen and Justin Siefker all return to the Raider roster as letter winners with Humpal from the 2020 team.
“We really like the amount of playmakers we have on this team,” said Huss, as Humpal returns after a phenomenal 2020 campaign that not only saw him pass for 1,517 yards and 11 touchdowns, but also rush for a team-best 772 yards and five more scores averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
“We feel like we can put some pressure on defenses with the amount of guys that we have who can catch the ball and run with it as well. Devin Brophy, Cole Sigler, Sam Wilt, Ky Kaufmann, Kole Dietiker and Jake Jess have all looked good in 7-of-7s this summer. We’ve seen this receiving core really grow a lot and Jake, Kale Nebergall, Kole and Grahm have all done a great job through camp. Jake and Kale can be a good 1-2 punch that complement each other nicely.”
To make that offense work, Huss knows the play from the offensive line is going to be key, and so far through pre-season practices, he’s liked what he’s seen from that group as well.
“A big strength on the team this year will be our knowledge up front,” he said. “Our offensive line has come a long way this summer. We return four guys who have started games before on the offensive line and that should give this group the confidence that they need.”
Three of the Raiders’ top-4 receivers graduated the program though Dietiker is back after hauling in 21 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown last fall while Wilt tallied 10 receptions for 119 yards.
While Huss is confident his team is going to be able to score points this season, he’s also been encouraged by what he’s seen from his defense in early practices.
“The junior group and some of the seniors have really stepped up this summer and have done a great job,” said Huss, who loses his top-8 tacklers from 2020 to graduation as Dietiker leads the returnees with 21 tackles last fall.
“We love our team speed defensively. We also have done well defending the run this summer, which is a goal for us each week. Kole has done a great job leading our young linebacking core and this group has shown a ton of growth through the summer. Returning two corners (Aaron Casey and Jake Jess) and a safety (Ky Kaufmann) has helped us in coverage a ton. Losing most of our defensive linemen to graduation from last year, except for Sam, this group has put in a ton of work and looked really good at team camp with Sam showing great leadership with the group.”
Huss is confident his team has put in the work to be competitive in a challenging 2A district 5 race, and is excited to see if history can be made later this fall.
“Obviously, we’re not looking ahead, especially with a schedule like we’ve got,” he said. “I think our tough non-district schedule is going to prepare us for the challenges we’ll see on a weekly basis once we get into district play, and we’ll just go from there. No matter what though, it’s going to be fun.”
2021 Anamosa football schedule: Aug. 27 vs. Mount Vernon 5 p.m.; Sept. 3 at Beckman 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 10 vs. Cascade 5 p.m.; Sept. 17 at Northeast 5 p.m.; Sept. 24 vs. Camanche 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 1 vs. Tipton 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 8 at Monticello 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 15 at West Liberty 5 p.m.