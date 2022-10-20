ANAMOSA
For the second consecutive year, the Anamosa football team played West Liberty in a regular season finale with a post-season berth on the line for the winner.
And the Raiders liked their chances coming into the Friday, Oct. 14, match-up, not only because the pressure-filled contest was being played at Downing Field on an emotional Senior Night, but Anamosa had the revenge factor on their side as well after the Comets knocked the Raiders out of the playoffs a year ago.
The same scenario couldn’t play out two years in a row, could it?
“Being in this position two years in a row is nothing short of frustrating,” said Anamosa football coach Caleb Huss, as for the second straight year his team had their 2022 campaign come to a close at the hands of West Liberty, this time in a 32-13 setback that allowed the Comets to once again qualify for the post-season.
“We felt like we were right there again this year, and this group continued to improve. We were in some battles this year, in some tight games that really made the difference in our post-season fate.”
The game Friday night started with both teams mounting long and impressive drives down the field, but it was West Liberty who was able to cash them in for touchdowns taking an 8-0 lead after one quarter and 16-0 advantage early in the second stanza.
“To start the game, we really had things going offensively but just were not finishing,” said Huss, as his team took their opening possession of the game and marched 53 yards on 11 plays ending with a Cooper Gearing 35-yard field goal attempt coming up just short.
“On the first drive we ran the ball really well and had a key catch by Angelo Cudahy (26-yard pass play) to get us in scoring position. A penalty set us back a bit and we ended up having to attempt a long field goal. On the second drive, again Kale (Nebergall) and Devin (Brophy) both had some nice runs and it led to a great opportunity for a play-action pass and score, we just did not capitalize. It was frustrating to go into the half with almost 200 yards of offense and only have six points to show for it.”
The Comets, after a six-play, 74-yard drive that took more than eight-minutes off the first quarter clock on their first possession, played more ball-control offense on their second going 80 yards on eight plays ending with a 14-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Drake Collins to Ty Jones.
With 9:50 remaining in the second quarter, the Raider offense, who only had possession of the football once in the game, and were in a 16-0 hole.
“I could tell everyone was locked on to start the game, but after that first West Liberty touchdown I could see home heads begin to hang,” said Brophy, one of the 14 Anamosa seniors playing their final game on Downing Field.
“I think we lost a little focus there for a while that allowed them to get that second touchdown. We were doing a good job of moving the football down the field on offense, we just needed to finish drives, and finally there in the second quarter we were able to do it.”
And momentum began to shift.
After a drive that saw the Anamosa offense move the football 48 yards on nine plays ending inside the Comet 20-yard-line with 6:00 remaining in the half, the West Liberty defense stopped the hosts on downs.
The Raider defense then stood tall and was able to force a West Liberty punt that sailed more than 70-yards, pinning the Raider offense at their own 12-yard-line.
It wouldn’t matter.
Anamosa’s offense went right back to work systematically moving the football down the field going 88-yards on 12 fantastic plays culminating with an Aiden Strube 22-yard touchdown reception in the corner of the end zone after a perfectly placed pass from Brophy.
After a failed two-point conversion try, the hosts trailed 16-6 at the break.
“Overall, we played a good first half,” said Huss, as his team scored with a mere 28.9-seconds left on the second quarter clock.
“But we really hurt ourselves in the red-zone. West Liberty had a few long drives on our defense in the first half that led to scores, but we were happy being able to force them into those long drives and making them work for every first down. But we missed opportunities to get off the field on third and fourth downs multiple times.”
The second half saw the Raider momentum continue, and it didn’t take long to realize it either as Cudahy received the opening kick-off and raced 74 yards for a score.
After a Gearing extra-point kick, it appeared fans were going to be in for yet another nailbiter as the hosts trailed just 16-13.
And there was plenty of optimism for that too when Anamosa’s Nate Fischer picked off a Collins pass giving the football back to the offense at the Raiders’ own 15-yard line.
The final two quarters however would see the Anamosa offense struggle to gain traction with four consecutive possessions failing to get positive yardage and all ending in punts or a turnover.
“It was tough in the second half,” Brophy said. “We just couldn’t seem to get anything going. I could have made some better throws, but West Liberty made some adjustments and I wasn’t able to get outside of the pocket and make plays. Their number 1 (Collins) and number 24 (Joshua Zeman) seemed to be everywhere.”
The Comets added to their lead scoring a touchdown with two-minutes remaining in the third quarter and led 24-13 entering the fourth.
“In the second half we just made too many mistakes,” Huss said. “We had some big penalties, a turnover and missed some opportunities in the passing game. And we never could get the run game going consistently. We found ourselves in bad spots with down and distance.”
The back-breaker for the Raiders came early in the fourth quarter, however.
With West Liberty at the Anamosa three-yard-line, a pair of Comet penalties pushed the visitors back to the 30. But on a fourth-and-goal play from the 30, Collins was able to find Jones on a Hail Mary pass for what proved to be the game’s final touchdown with 8:40 remaining.
The two teams traded possessions before running out the fourth quarter clock, ending the careers of Raider seniors Brophy, Strube, Nebergall, Tysen Gravel, Jay Gatto, Caden Kustes, CJ Marek, Grant Ware, Chance Hall, Ethan Tenley, Cole Sigler, Cam Chramosta, Andrew Carey and Ty Easterly.
“We really wanted this game, not only to walk off our field with a win in our last home game but to be able to play in the post-season,” Brophy said. “I’ve been playing with these guys since the fifth grade. It’s tough when something you love doing comes to an end, but this program is headed in the right direction. There’s a lot of young talent here right now and even more coming up that is going to help Raider football be even better in the future.
“I will admit though, I’m going to miss playing under the Friday night lights and in front of our great crowds.”
Brophy wrapped his career completing 8-of-22 passes against the Comets for 85 passing yards.
Kustes hauled in a team-high three passes for 19 yards while Strube (29 yards) and Gravel (11) each had two receptions. Cudahy had one more for 26 yards.
Nebergall had another big night in the ground game pounding out 79 yards on 17 carries leading a rushing attack that finished with 134 yards as a team. Brophy added 39 yards on nine attempts.
Nebergall was all over the field again defensively, making a team-best 11 tackles while Sigler and Brophy added nine more each. Easton Wheeler came through with eight tackles.
Anamosa closes the 2022 campaign with a 1-7 overall record and 1-4 mark against class 2A district 5 competition, good enough to finish fifth among the six teams in the district.