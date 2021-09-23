GOOSE LAKE
Through the season’s first three games, you could see the progress the Anamosa football team was making, on both sides of the football, in non-district losses against Mount Vernon, Beckman and Cascade to start the 2021 campaign.
The natural progression of things had the Raiders not only playing their best football at Northeast Friday, Sept. 17, in the class 2A district 5 opener for both teams on Homecoming night in Goose Lake, but with Anamosa most likely coming through with their first win of the year.
And for most of the 48-minutes the two teams played out on the field, it was the Raiders controlling the contest leading for almost 45 of them.
In the end however, it wouldn’t quite be enough to get a victory as Anamosa dropped a heartbreaking 42-41 overtime decision to the Rebels.
“It is always tough losing a game, especially the way this one ended,” said Raider football coach Caleb Huss. “But at the end of the day we are proud of the boys and the way they played. They played really hard, and what impressed me the most was their attention to detail in preparation. They continue to show up everyday ready to learn and get better. We have been very impressed with practice lately and it is starting to show on the field.”
That dedication almost resulted in a coveted victory as well, as Anamosa (0-4, 0-1) led 34-19 with just 7:16 remaining on the fourth quarter clock, only to see Northeast rally scoring the last two touchdowns of regulation, the second coming with just 1:17 to play when Rebel quarterback Gavin Kramer found Carter Pataska open on a 27-yard passing play.
But Northeast also needed a successful two-point conversion attempt to tie the score, which they got when Cade Hughes completed a pass to Pataska on a trick reverse of field play.
Anamosa still had some time on the clock however, and quarterback Grahm Humpal quickly marched his team down the field setting up a game-winning 36-yard field goal attempt from Jay Gatto with no time remaining on the game clock as the Northeast defense committed a penalty as time expired allowing for the extra play.
The kick fell just short and the two teams went to overtime tied 34-34.
The Raiders got the ball first in the extra session and with the ball placed on the 10-yard-line Humpal quickly found the end zone for the visitors on a six-yard scamper. After a successful Gatto extra point try, Anamosa led 41-34.
Northeast had their chance next, and on their first series in overtime also scored on a six-yard touchdown run by Kramer, their quarterback.
Instead of going for the one-point extra point kick and the tie, Rebel head coach Mark Lee opted to go for the two-point attempt, and the win.
Northeast got it when Kramer found Ty Hudson in the corner of the end zone with a perfectly placed pass and the huge Rebel Homecoming crowd erupted as Northeast stormed off the field with the amazing come-from-behind victory.
“At the end of the day, we have to take this as a learning lesson,” Huss said. “In the future, when we have the ability to close a team out, I think we will see a group that does just that and does not put the game in the hands of anyone else but ourselves.”
The Rebels got the scoring started in the contest when Camilo Blanco drilled a 33-yard field goal with 6:50 remaining in the first quarter handing the hosts a 3-0 lead.
The Raiders immediately answered marching 54 yards on seven plays ending with Jake Jess blasting into the end zone on a one-yard plunge giving Anamosa a 6-3 advantage.
The lead didn’t last long as Northeast came right back on their ensuing possession and found the end zone with just 32-seconds to play in the opening frame.
The hosts led 10-6, and it would be their only lead the entire night until their late overtime heroics.
Anamosa scored again early in the second stanza when Devin Brophy hauled in a six-yard touchdown strike from Humpal and the visitors led 12-10.
The Raiders weren’t done yet, as a Humpal 16-yard touchdown run with 2:20 remaining in the first half had Anamosa holding a 20-10 lead, and seemed in command of the contest at the halftime break.
“Our game plan offensively was to get the ball moving on the ground and pick up where we left off last week,” said Huss, as his team rushed for an impressive 297 yards in the game, led by 219 from Humpal.
“Defensively, we made a few adjustments this week and moved a few guys around as well. It was our point of emphasis to contain their quarterback and not give up any big runs.”
The Rebels opened the second half scoring as well, with another Blanco field goal, this one covering 24 yards and the hosts were within a touchdown at 20-13 with 4:47 to play in the third quarter.
Two-minutes after the Northeast score Anamosa was back in the end zone again when Jess ended an eight-play, 57-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run. The Raiders led 27-13, but the high-powered Rebel offense answered quickly scoring a little over a minute later pulling to within 27-19 at the third quarter horn.
Anamosa scored again early in the fourth quarter, taking their biggest lead of the game (34-19) with 7:16 to play when Jess scored his third touchdown on a six-yard scamper, but Northeast just would not go away.
The Rebels scored a touchdown with 4:16 to play in the game to pull within eight points (34-26), and when the Raiders fumbled the football on their ensuing possession with 3:02 remaining, the hosts took advantage of their chance to tie the game and force overtime.
“Grahm and Jake did a great job again in the run game for us,” said Huss, as Jess added 62 yards on the ground to go with the three touchdowns.
“Grahm continues to make really good reads, and it is not only putting him on good spots, but Jake as well. Our up-front guys deserve a ton of credit for what they are doing. Peyton Boeckenstedt, Logan Dales, Justin Siefker, Dalton Soper and Alex Shover are really starting to come together as a group and are seeing the benefits of all the work they have put in. Devin Brophy and Kole Dietiker did a nice job of being dual threats as receivers and rushers for us offensively as well.”
Brophy led Raider receivers hauling in four passes for 44 yards as the team tallied 345 yards of total offense.
Easton Wheeler had a big night for the Anamosa defense leading the team with 10 tackles while teammates Tysen Gravel and Brophy added eight more each.
“Defensively, I thought we made a nice jump from last week,” Huss said. “Tysen did a nice job at safety as well as Devin. They both ran the alley well and were solid in coverage. Kole played well on the inside along with Kale Nebergall and boys guys did a nice job in the run game. Easton Wheeler and Cole Sigler worked hard at outside linebacker this week and both made really good in-game adjustments to some of Northeast’s plays and formations that we had not seen yet.”
Northeast finished with 423 yards of total offense with 332 coming in the passing game.
“Our goals are still on the table and our season is far from over,” Huss said. “We know we have to get back to work on Monday and get ready for a good Camanche team. We are excited about this next opportunity to get back after it.”