ANAMOSA
Every time it appeared as though visiting Cascade was going to run away and hide from the Anamosa football team Friday, Sept. 10, the Raiders managed to find a way to stay in the game.
Over and over again the hosts just kept battling back, until Anamosa just plain old ran out of time in what ended as a hard-fought 45-35 setback at the hands of a talented Cougars’ team in the final non-district contest on the 2021 schedule.
“Overall, we were not happy with the result, but we were happy with a lot of what we saw,” said Raider football coach Caleb Huss, as his team got a herculean effort from quarterback Grahm Humpal, who not only rushed for a career-high 272 yards, but also passed for another 113 amassing an amazing 385 yards of total offense against a solid Cascade defense.
“The boys played hard and really fought back to put themselves in the game in the second half. Grahm and Jake Jess both played really well and it was good to see those two really get to open up the read game a little bit. Jake was really close to breaking a few big plays and Grahm made a couple of huge plays for us on his feet at key times.”
Jess, who rushed for a career-high 100 yards, got the scoring started for the Raiders cashing in a five-play, 39-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown plunge early in the second quarter.
After a Jay Gatto extra point, the score was tied 7-7.
The back-and-forth was just getting started.
Cascade’s Jack Menster, who scored all of the Cougars’ touchdowns in the contest (seven of them overall) exploded 78 yards after grabbing a short pass from quarterback Justin Roling for his second of the night that handed the visitors a 13-7 advantage after a missed extra point attempt.
Anamosa (0-3) bounced back yet again however, as Cole Sigler grabbed a short scoring pass from Humpal covering five yards to even the score with just 4:26 remaining on the second quarter clock.
“I thought it took us a little bit to get going offensively,” Huss said. “I thought after our first two drives we really found a good rhythm. One thing that I thought we did a great job of was mixing up our tempo and formations. We did a great job of taking care of the ball and sustaining drives, which was a huge area of focus for us this week. Our offensive line had a great game and deserves a ton of credit for what we did in the run game and protecting Grahm, too.”
Cascade wasted little time in finding the end zone again when Menster raced 35 yards to put the Cougars ahead 19-13 with 2:21 to play in the second quarter, and the visitors weren’t done yet.
Menster picked off a Humpal pass with 1:58 remaining and 27-seconds later the Cougar junior was back in the end zone again after breaking free on a 32-yard scamper giving Cascade all the momentum heading into the break leading 26-13.
The second half started inauspiciously as well for the hosts, as Cascade intercepted another pass that set up another Menster touchdown, putting the Cougars in firm control leading 32-13 with 7:10 remaining in the third.
Or so everyone thought.
The Raiders had other ideas.
Humpal led an 11-play, 63-yard drive that culminated with the Anamosa senior quarterback finding the end zone on a 10-yard scamper at the 2:20 mark of the third quarter.
Had momentum finally swung back to the hosts?
Not quite.
Menster quickly handed it back to the Cougars, who opened the fourth quarter scoring with a 28-yard touchdown run. After a successful extra point kick, Cascade had their biggest lead of the night at 39-19 with 11:10 to play in the game.
It didn’t last long.
Humpal, on Anamosa’s first play from scrimmage on their ensuing possession, broke free for a huge 70-yard touchdown run. After Sigler hauled in a two-point conversion pass from Humpal, the Raiders were right back in the game trailing by just two possessions at 39-27 with 10:51 left to play.
Once again however, Menster saved the Cougars scoring on an 18-yard run just three-minutes after the Anamosa touchdown and the visitors led 45-27 with 7:32 remaining.
The Raiders showed no quit however, marching the football right back down the field but had an 11-play, 63-yard drive stopped on downs just outside the Cougar goal-line.
Anamosa did find the end zone one more time when Humpal hooked up with Kole Dietiker on a 26-yard scoring strike and after a two-point Jess run, the hosts were within 10 points with 2:01 to play.
“We had some hope there at the end when we recovered the on-side kick, too,” Huss said. “But we just ran out of time at the end.
“Defensively, we struggled containing Menster, which by no means is an easy task. We really felt our defensive line play got better this week and feel like they keep improving. Jake did a nice job on the outside for us in coverage and Aaron Casey’s pick was huge at that point of the game. Brophy and Humpal did a nice job of running the alley coming up and making plays in Cascade’s run game.”
Overall, the Raiders tallied 428 yards of total offense while the Cougars managed 493, with 319 of that coming from Menster (237 rushing and 82 receiving).
Brophy was Humpal’s main target in the passing game hauling in six of them for 39 yards while Dietiker added four more receptions for 56 yards.
Kale Nebergall had a big game defensively leading the Raiders with nine tackles while Dietiker added eight more. Easton Wheeler chipped in with six tackles for the hosts.
“We have improved and continue to improve in a lot of areas,” Huss said. “Obviously, we have some things to clean up, but we like the direction we’re heading as district play kicks off this week (Friday, Sept. 17, at Northeast). The boys are excited for district play to get started and another opportunity Friday night.”