ANAMOSA
Merely glancing at the Anamosa’s football team’s final 2021 record, the instant assumption would be the Raiders struggled mightily in what ended with a 1-7 overall mark and 1-4 ledger against class 2A district 5 foes.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
Anamosa had what could be easily be argued as the toughest non-district schedule in all of class 2A with losses facing Mount Vernon (47-18), Beckman (38-0) and Cascade (45-35) to open the year before the district journey started at Northeast Sept. 17, which is where the fun really began to start as the Raider offense, as it grew to do each and every week, began piling up big time yards.
“We really adapted to the team we have as the first few games played out,” said second-year Anamosa football coach Caleb Huss. “We found our identity about weeks 3-4. Going into the season we believed we would be more of a passing team and move the ball in the air more. But we just seemed to play smoother and just better overall with a more balanced attack.
“We got back to more of our spread stuff and away from our heavy sets and used our athletes to spread defenses out. We could not have been happier with the growth of our line and our ability to run the ball.”
Keying that balanced offensive attack was quarterback Grahm Humpal, who became one of the few (if not the first) to top 1,000 yards running (1,108 yards) and throwing (1,046) the football in the same season.
“Early in the season we talked about needing to have the ability to get those short-yardage first downs and be better in goal-line situations and we definitely did that,” Huss said. “Working with guys like Peyton Boeckenstedt, Logan Dales, Alex Shover, Grahm Humpal, Kole Dietiker, Sam Wilt and Jake Jess for three straight years on that side of the football, we were able to do so much more than I ever imagined.
“We added multiple formations, running schemes and route combos. That is also a testament to this group’s coaches. Coach Schulte does great work with those receivers and Coach Hora and Jenkins really did great things with ideas and teaching those run schemes.”
While the 2021 run started with five straight losses, the Raiders were more than competitive against Cascade, Northeast (42-41) and Camanche (35-25). Anamosa got on the board with a gutty win over Tipton (16-14) ion week-six and headed into Monticello to battle not only the district leading Panthers, but the right to keep the Cowbell for another year.
It was another instant classic, and not one between two teams on opposite ends of the district standings.
Monticello pulled out a 14-8 thriller and the Raiders closed the campaign with a rough 42-21 loss in a winner makes the playoffs contest at West Liberty.
“We really felt like we had the opportunity to be not only in playoff contention, but in the title race as well,” Huss said. “Unfortunately, we just had too many games get away from us that we were right there for.
“Looking at the Northeast, Camanche and Monticello games, we were a play or two here or there from being in an entirely different position. You make your own luck though. We have some things we need to work on this off-season to make sure we are not having this same conversation next year.”
That conversation next year will be without a talented senior class as Humpal, Wilt, Jess, Dietiker, Boeckenstedt, Dales, Shover, Justin Siefker, Aaron Casey, Conor Fortune, Dalton Soper, Ky Kaufmann, Xander Brown, Mark Hansen, Keegan Campbell and Max Merrill all graduate the program.
“This senior group will be heavily missed,” Huss said. “They really showed people not to back down from anyone, to compete hard every single day and how to work through adversity.
“Some moments stand out for this group. Their win at Monticello their sophomore year. The CP-U playoff win. Playing and competing right along with Waterloo West last year and beating a really talented Iowa Falls team., Coming back from behind to beat Tipton this season with a last-minute drive. Their leadership and work ethic were outstanding and they made coaching a job. It’s always nice when you can worry about x’s and o’s and not about effort. These guys dove into the scouting reports and preparation each week and it showed. Love this group and wish them nothing but the best going forward.”
While Humpal takes his 2,154 total yards with him into graduation, the Anamosa program does return experience with Devin Brophy, Kale Nebergall, Jay Gatto, Cole Sigler, Aiden Strube, Tysen Gravel, Easton Wheeler, Ty Easterly, Cam Chramosta, Chance Hall, Grant Ware, Angelo Cudahy, Grant Lubben and Carter Kuehl.
Brophy was the Raiders’ top receiver hauling in 46 passes for 531 yards and five touchdowns on the offensive end while Nebergall led the defense with 41 tackles.
“We really like what we have returning,” Huss said. “We are losing some key pieces and some guys whose leadership was outstanding this season. But we believe we have some guys who can step up into those spots next year.
“Guys like Kale and Angelo in the backfield will be a nice tandem. Devin, Jay and Cole are all really good play-makers and Carter Kuehl has learned behind a great example in Grahm for two years now. Up front Easterly and Chramosta are both returning and we feel like some young guys can step into those other offensive line spots nicely. On defense, Sigler, Nebergall, Ware and Wheeler will all be returning in the box which will be helpful for our run defense. In the secondary returning Brophy, Strube, Gravel, Cudahy, Grayson Weers, Lubben and Kuehl will add some great competition.”