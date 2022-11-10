ANAMOSA
The staple for the Anamosa football program coming into each and every season under head coach Caleb Huss has remained the same.
Make the playoffs.
A year ago, the Raiders missed the post-season by a single game, and coming into 2022 they didn’t want the same scenario to play out again.
Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened, as a season-ending loss to West Liberty for the second year in a row cost Anamosa a playoff berth.
But throughout what was an entertaining season for Raider football fans, there were positives that the program can build on going forward as Huss continues to try and build a team that can regularly earn spots to the post-season.
“This team was extremely competitive and had high expectations as did the staff, so obviously we were not happy with missing the playoffs this year and just our record overall,” said Huss, as the team finished with a 1-7 overall record and 1-4 mark in class 2A district 5 action, good enough to place fifth in the six-team league.
“That being said, we felt like the opportunities were there and we gave ourselves chances to win games. With such a young team, we knew there would be some learning moments we would have to go through this year. We were always proud of this team due to how they battled each week and prepared each week. Towards the end of the year, we really started to see growth and maturity in this team with how they handled themselves Monday through Thursday, preparing for Fridays.”
Those Fridays were usually led by an outstanding defense, and it didn’t take Anamosa fans long to figure it out too in the season-opener against an extremely talented Mount Vernon team.
“Overall, we felt we made some strides defensively, Huss said. “We thought we did a better job of forcing teams into drives and not giving up big plays. Also, we made it an off-season goal to force more turnovers and we grew our turnover numbers exponentially from last season.
“We only returned four defensive starters this year so our young guys really stepped up. Our linebacking crew was definitely a strength this season and grew from week-1 to week-8. Kale Nebergall led that group and showed them how to lead the defense. Returning Miken Wheeler, Austin Scranton, Hudson Scranton and Easton Wheeler gives us a really strong core going into next season.”
The Raiders’ defensive secondary also loses some key pieces.
“The knowledge from seniors Tysen Gravel, Devin Brophy and Aiden Strube allowed us to add in so many things this year in the secondary,” Huss said. “Also, Nate Fischer, Grayson Weers and Angelo Cudahy did a great job as well. With Nate, Grayson and Angelo returning for the secondary, we feel that really helps us with what we want to do defensively.”
The defensive line was another huge strength, led by senior Cole Sigler.
“Cole took on a bigger role with Sam (Wilt) leaving last year and became a force for us at multiple positions,” Huss said.
Gravel led the defense making 45 tackles while Sigler’s four quarterback sacks were a team-best number.
Overall, the defense forced 14 turnovers, with nine coming via the interception as Brophy and Fischer led the team with two each as seven different players picked off passes.
What was more of a work in progress this past fall was the Raider offense, which did shows signs of improvement.
“We just struggled to find an identity on offense for the first part of the season,” Huss said. “We knew what we wanted to do and what we wanted to be, but did not really find a groove until the middle of the season or so.
“With that being said, when we did find our groove, we started putting the ball in the end zone more and did a much better job of sustaining drives.”
Brophy was the architect of the offense not only leading Anamosa by completing 76-of-156 passes for 929 yards and six touchdowns through the air, but rushed for a team-best 404 yards and four more scores on the ground.
Overall, the Raiders amassed 1,929 yards of total offense (986 passing and 943 rushing) scoring 16 touchdowns.
“Our running game improved a ton this year and Kale did a great job of leading that group,” Huss said. “Austin, along with Hudson, will both be great fits next year in that role.
“Devin really did a nice job of learning the offense and the quarterback position in a year as well.”
Cudahy was Brophy’s main target in the receiving game hauling in 20 passes for 203 yards with two going for touchdowns while Gravel was the big-play threat averaging an impressive 19.2 yards per catch coming through with 16 receptions for 307 yards. Jay Gatto (14 receptions) and Caden Kustes (12) also recorded double-digit receptions in the Anamosa passing game.
With so much returning talent, Huss is hoping for more than the one win the team was able to win this fall, a 35-13 rout at Tipton on Sept. 30, though the Raiders kept just about every contest competitive.
“With all the guys we have returning (nine started games or saw significant time defensively and six offensively), our expectations are to make sure we are not missing out next year. With this group coming back (Cudahy, Weers, Fischer, Watters, Peterschmidt, Easton Wheeler, Miken Wheeler, Austin Scranton, Hudson Scranton, Grant Lubben, CJ Marek, Peyton Soper, Cooper Gearing and Jacob King) and with the frosh guys coming up, we have a lot of talent and ability.”
What the team loses is a collective group of 14 seniors who poured their hearts and souls into the program, and Huss appreciated each and every one.
Brophy- “Couldn’t be more proud of this guy. Giving up playing wide receiver to play a position he was kind of forced into. Seeing the way he took it and ran with it really was great leadership from him;” Sigler- “Playing tight end all summer and the last few years and coming to us saying he wanted to help on the OL is all you need to know about this kid. He just wants to win and help the team;” CJ Marek- “Always had great spirit and was a joy to coach. Was excited to see him get more opportunities at wide receiver this season;” Kustes- “Very competitive and tough kid who took advantage of every chance he got;” Cam Chramosta- “Great teammate and truly showed up every day with a great attitude. Cam’s work in the weight room really transferred to the field;” Ty Easterly- “Ty will be missed tremendously. Coming in and getting his first start as a sophomore at CP-U and being able to watch him grow over the three years has been awesome. You never had to worry about what he or the people around him needed to do because Ty took care of it;” Grant Ware- “Super nice young man and I was glad he played over the last four years. Very coachable and great teammate;” Gravel- Really grew into a big-time player for us on both sides of the ball. Defensively he was a strong run-stopping safety and offensively made some huge plays for us;” Gatto- “A dynamic athlete who could turn a few yards into a lot with his unmatched speed;” Strube- “I had a blast coaching Aiden. He never let anything bring him down and showed up every day with a positive attitude. Took advantage of every chance he got;” Nebergall- Kale was not only a leader by action, but vocal as well. His knowledge of the game and the schemes showed every week;” Ethan Tenley- There was never a dull moment around Ethan being one of those guys you just wanted to be around. Very positive and great team player;” Andrew Carey- “Andrew joined us a few years ago and I’m glad that he did. He really did a nice job this year and worked to get his opportunities on the field;” Chance Hall- Chance really grew into a good nose guard for us. Replacing that position this year was something we talked about in the off-season and Chance jumped in right away and took advantage of it.”