After struggling to put offense together in the first game of the doubleheader hosting Northeast Thursday, June 2, the Anamosa freshman baseball team earned the split with some pretty impressive play in the finale.
Dane Owen limited the visiting Rebels to a mere two hits and struck out eight batters in the four-inning contest while the offense pounded out runs in every inning as the Raiders (1-6) picked up their first victory of the 2022 campaign taking a 7-1 final.
Nate Fischer and Owen each crossed the plate in the bottom of the first to get the offense going for the hosts while Simon Robertson and Fischer scored in the second as the hosts jumped to a 4-0 advantage.
They would only keep adding on.
Phillip Steinlage, Jacob Lincoln and Garrett LaDue closed the game out each crossing the plate in the third in what would be Anamosa’s final at-bat of the contest.
The opener of the twin bill saw Northeast claim a 6-0 victory as Rebel pitchers held Raider bats to a mere two hits (from Triston Faille and Hudson Scranton) as a four-run Northeast third inning blew the game open.
