Members of the 2022 Anamosa fr/so baseball team are, left to right, Front row- Dane Owen, Kole Kreger, Garrett LaDue, Adam Antonelli, Cayden Rushford, Philip Steinlage and Simon Robertson. Back row- Kinnick Reiss, Hudson Scranton, Adam Brophy, Tristan Faille, Jacob Lincoln, Nathan Sams, Ethan Ring and Head Coach Walker Marsh.
For the Anamosa fr/so baseball team over the first week of the 2022 campaign, the Raiders showed an ability to jump to quick leads in their first two games at Maquoketa Valley Friday, May 20.
Soon they’ll learn how to finish off those games and pick up plenty of triumphs this summer.
Anamosa (0-2) exploded to leads in both games of the doubleheader, plating three runs in the top of the very first inning in the opener, that ended with a 10-4 setback.
Simon Robertson, Dane Owen and Kane Power all crossed the plate in the team’s first at-bat, only to see the Wildcats answer with three of their own in the bottom of the third to knot the score.
It didn’t stay tied long however.
Ethan Ring singled and came around to score on a Maquoketa Valley error, once again giving the visitors a lead (4-3).
But again, that didn’t last long.
The Wildcats closed scoring the game’s final seven runs to pull away, including two in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Triston Faille and Kole Kreger led the fr/so offense coming through with two hits each while Owen got the start on the mound and pitched four innings of four-hit baseball allowing three runs while striking out eight Maquoketa Valley batters.
The finale of the twin bill again saw the Raiders jump to a quick first inning lead, as Power singled and scored, but again the contest went back and forth before the Wildcats closed it out scoring the game’s final five runs to pull away for a 6-2 triumph.
Anamosa bats were held to four hits while Faille got the pitching start and worked four frames of five-hit baseball striking out five. Kinnick Reiss followed with an inning striking out the side in the fifth.
