ANAMOSA
It may have been visiting Beckman who started the scoring against the Anamosa fr/so football team Friday, Sept. 2, but it was the Raiders who ended it.
ANAMOSA
It may have been visiting Beckman who started the scoring against the Anamosa fr/so football team Friday, Sept. 2, but it was the Raiders who ended it.
And in emphatic fashion, too, even without winning much in the way of the numbers battle offensively, it was the hosts taking a 14-3 final.
The Raiders and the Blazers played two scoreless quarters of football before the visitors finally put a number up on the board coming through with a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Anamosa (1-1) would answer immediately.
And it wouldn’t merely be a field goal.
The Raiders took just two plays to march 62 yards and when quarterback Vince Diers found teammate Jacob King open, King raced 26 yards into the end zone for a score. After a Dane Owen two-point conversion, the hosts led 8-3.
But they weren’t done yet.
On Anamosa’s final possession of the contest the Raiders cemented their victory with an impressive six-play, 35-yard drive that culminated with Owen carrying the football into the end zone from 23 yards out.
The Anamosa fr/so team had their first triumph of the 2022 campaign, a most satisfying victory coming off a 73-7 loss just a week ago at Mount Vernon.
Beckman won pretty much every numbers battle except where it mattered most.
On the scoreboard.
The Blazers tallied 218 rushing yards (to Anamosa’s 39) and 224 total yards (to Anamosa’s 130) while the Raiders dominated the passing statistics throwing for 91 yards while holding Beckman to a mere six.
Diers was 7-of-11 in the passing game throwing for all 91 yards hooking up with King four times for 59 yards and Tristan Faille two for another 23.
The game was highlighted by a phenomenal defensive performance from Adam Brophy, who time and again thwarted Beckman drives by intercepting passes. A whopping four of them to be exact.
Simon Robertson added yet another interception for the Anamosa team who finished with five in the game.
King also played a big role on the defensive side of the football, leading the hosts with 13 tackles while Ayden Antonelli added 10 more that also included a quarterback sack. Kinnick Reiss, Jaret Jess and Jacob Lincoln all came through with seven tackles for the Raiders.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.