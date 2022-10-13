Hanging tough with host Tipton through three quarters of play, the Anamosa fr/so football team couldn’t quite hang on long enough dropping a 41-15 final that was much closer than the final score indicates.
The Raiders trailed just 7-0 through one quarter and 22-15 at the half, but the host Tigers were able to tack on three second half touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
Tipton found the end zone first on their second offensive possession blocking an Anamosa punt that set the Tigers up at the Raider three-yard line.
Three plays later the hosts would get into the end zone and take an early lead.
Anamosa answered early in the second stanza when quarterback Vince Diers hooked up with Jacob King on a sensational 27-yard touchdown pass play, and after a successful extra point kick by Keaton Haverly, the game was tied 7-7.
The back and forth continued throughout the first half.
Tipton scored next to take a 14-7 advantage, but back came the Raiders who found the end zone again when Simon Robertson received the ensuing kick-off and exploded past the Tigers’ special teams unit scoring just seconds after the hosts.
After Diers found King open in the end zone for a two-point conversion, Anamosa led 15-14, but it would be the hosts who would have the final say in the opening half, and the rest of the game.
Tipton scored one final second quarter touchdown with a mere 11-seconds remaining on the first half clock and had a 22-15 edge at the break.
The hosts would maintain the momentum, throughout the second