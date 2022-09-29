CAMANCHE
Holding host Camanche to a mere 56 yards of total offense, the Anamosa fr/so football defense did everything they could to make sure the Raiders walked off the field with a win Friday, Sept. 23.
And they did it in dominating fashion as well.
The offense did their job too, guiding Anamosa to a 14-6 win over the Storm that was nowhere near as close a contest as the final score indicates.
With their first two drives ending in a punt and then a turnover, the Anamosa (2-1) offense scored on their third possession of the game when quarterback Vince Diers raced into the end zone from three-yards out to give the visitors an 8-0 first quarter advantage after a successful two-point conversion from by Adam Brophy.
Over the next three quarters the Raider offense struggled to move the football, and when Camanche picked off an Anamosa pass and returned it for a touchdown, the visitors, who had been so thoroughly dominant on the defensive end, were up just 8-6 through three quarters of play.
The defense however, and the Anamosa offense too, would make sure there was nothing for Raider fans to fear.
Anamosa’s defense picked off two Camanche passes of their own down the stretch and overall held the Storm offense to a mere 13 total yards in the game’s final quarter, then in the final drive of the game, the Raider offense went to work, too.
After Simon Robertson picked off a Camanche pass in the fourth quarter, Raider quarterback Dane Owen engineered a game-winning drive that culminated with a Lucas Sigglin one-yard touchdown plunge extending the Anamosa advantage to eight points.
The Raider defense once again made sure the lead was more than enough, as Jacob King picked off another Storm pass to end the game.
The Anamosa defense limited Camanche offense to a mere 40 rushing yards and 16 passing yards in completely dominating the line of scrimmage all game long as King found his way to nine Storm ball carriers while Hudson Scranton and Ayden Antonelli came through with eight tackles each. Lincoln chipped in with six tackles while Rydan Gombert was also busy making four tackles.
Robertson had two total interceptions in the game.
The Raiders were a balanced attack offensively gaining 128 yards on the ground and another 109 through the air as Diers paced the rushing attack coming through with 65 yards on 10 attempts while King added 25 yards on eight carries. Sigglin (23 yards) and Scranton (20) also helped out in the ground game.
Diers completed 2-of-11 passes for 58 yards completing a long 48-yarder to King. Owen also had a big play in the passing game hooking up with Antonelli on a 43-yard gainer. Tristan Faille snared two passes for 18 yards as well.
