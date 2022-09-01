The start to the 2022 Anamosa fr/so football season couldn’t have gone any better than what played out in the first few minutes of the Raiders’ 2022 opener in Mount Vernon Friday, Aug. 26.
Not only did Anamosa’s Jacob King pick off a pass on the Mustangs’ opening possession of the season, but the Raiders would score three plays later when quarterback Vince Diers found teammate Tristan Faille open for an electrifying 30-yard pass play.
After a successful extra-point kick, Anamosa (0-1) led 7-0 and appeared well on their way to a solid season-opening performance.
Then, in what seemed like the blink of an eye, everything changed.
The Mustangs scored on their next offensive possession and after the hosts blocked a Raider punt after the visitor’s next offensive possession, the score was 14-7.
It would only escalate, and quickly.
Mount Vernon scored two more first quarter touchdowns taking a 28-7 lead after one quarter of play on their way to a resounding 73-7 victory over the Raiders.
The Mustangs scored the game’s final 73 points after Anamosa’s initial touchdown and amassed 339 yards of total offense while holding the Raiders to 83 as the hosts piled on 14 second quarter, seven third quarter and 24 fourth quarter points.
Most of Anamosa’s success offensively came in the passing game as Diers was 9-of-23 for 119 yards with Faille (44 receiving yards), King (30), Keaton Haverly (19), Adam Brophy (17), Dane Owen (9) and Lucas Sigglin (2) being his main targets.
Brophy topped the Raider defense making six tackles while Kinnick Reiss, Jacob Lincoln and King added four more each.