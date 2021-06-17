VAN HORNE
Falling into a 2-0 hole at Benton Community in the first game of their doubleheader with the Bobcats Thursday, June 10, didn’t faze the Anamosa freshman baseball team one bit.
The Raiders rallied to take the lead scoring four third-inning runs as Vince Diers, Seth Countryman, Jacob Lincoln and Kane Power all crossed the plate with some help from a Mason Pultz double that plated two runs.
The lead didn’t last long however, as Benton Community came right back in their half of the third and scored seven times to claim the 9-4 victory.
Lincoln ripped two hits in the game leading the eight-hit Anamosa (2-5-1) offense.
The second game saw the Raiders come up on the short end of a 6-1 final, with the visitors scoring their lone run in the third when Austin Goodrich singled home Countryman.
Anamosa bats were held to three hits in the five-inning contest as Jaret Jess took to the hill for the visitors and tossed a complete game eight-hitter fanning a pair of Bobcat batters.