ANAMOSA
Not too much was going right for the Anamosa freshman baseball team through one inning of their contest hosting Durant in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday, June 16, but there was still plenty of game left.
And the Raiders took full advantage by breaking out the bats in a big way rallying from an 8-0 deficit to claim a wild 9-8 victory over the Wildcats.
After being held to two hits in a 2-0 loss in the opener, Anamosa (4-7-1) found their rhythm in the second inning of the nightcap scoring four times as Keaton Haverly, Jacob Lincoln, Jacob King and Vince Diers all crossed the plate as the team ripped six consecutive hits, that also included a clutch two-run double from Jaret Jess cutting the Durant lead to four runs at 8-4.
The offense continued in the third as the Raiders scored five more times as Kinnick Reiss, Mason Pultz, Haverly and Lincoln all scored to tie the score before a Nate Fischer single plated King with what proved to be the game winner.
Anamosa had 10 hits, led by two from Lincoln and Pultz. Diers, Jess, Fischer and Lincoln all added two RBI each while Hunter Ash and Fischer split pitching duties each working two frames of the four-inning game combining to strike out seven.
The opener of the twin bill saw the Raiders struggle dropping a 2-0 decision as Kane Power and Diers tallied the lone hits for the hosts.
The Wildcats plated single runs in the second and third to win as Austin Goodrich kept his team in the game tossing all five frames for the Anamosa freshmen allowing just four hits while striking out seven.
The Raiders traveled to Monticello Monday, June 14, and after succumbing to a walk-off 4-3 loss in the opener of the doubleheader, came back to earn the split taking an 8-2 final in the second game.
Anamosa wasted no time in taking control of the finale either, plating seven first inning runs as Power, Jess, Beau Summers, Reiss, Pultz, Lincoln and Haverly all crossed the plate.
Diers walked and created a run without the benefit of a hit in the third, stealing second and third before coming home thanks to a passed ball.
Power and Jess led the seven-hit Raider offense coming through with two hits each while Power and Lincoln drive home two runs each.
Diers was solid on the mound for the visitors tossing a complete game six-hitter while striking out seven Panther batters.
The opener saw Monticello break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth for a walk-off 4-3 final.
Anamosa tied the score in the top of the fifth when Power walked and came around to score on a Goodrich single.
Goodrich was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate while on the mound Power pitched five frames allowing just two earned run striking out eight Monticello batters.