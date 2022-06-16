There was going to be no stopping the Anamosa freshman baseball team in the first game of their twin bill at Durant Thursday, June 9.
And there was nothing the Wildcats could do about it.
The Raiders rallied from a pair of deficits only to end the game on the good side of an 8-6 final by scoring the final three runs of the contest.
It appeared early on as though Anamosa (2-7) might blow the Wildcats right off their own home field plating four first-inning runs as Simon Robertson, Ayden Antonelli, Dane Owen and Hudson Scranton all crossed the plate in the big opening frame before the hosts answered with five of their own in the bottom half to take a one-run, 5-4 advantage.
The Raiders weren’t fazed whatsoever, adding a second-inning run to knot the score when Cole Kreger scored thanks to an RBI off the bat of Owen.
Durant again took a lead plating a run in the bottom of the third before the Raiders had the final say with a two-run fourth (Robertson and Antonelli scoring) and one-run fifth (Kreger).
Anamosa outhit the hosts in the opener 7-6 with Owen leading the way with two singles at the plate and on the mound he was equally as impressive tossing a complete game six-hitter striking out five Wildcat batters.
The finale saw Durant earn a split scoring the game’s first three runs enroute to a 4-1 final over the Raiders.
Trailing 3-0 in the fourth, the visitors got on the board when Robertson walked and came around to score thanks to a sacrifice fly from Owen.
Anamosa bats were held to two hits (Triston Faille and Kreger) while Faille got the start on the mound and worked all four frames allowing eight hits and two earned runs while fanning four Wildcat batters.