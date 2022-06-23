ANAMOSA
With too many teams dropping out, Anamosa’s annual Travis Anderson freshman baseball tournament instead turned into a doubleheader with visiting Marion Saturday, June 18.
It also afforded the hosts with the opportunity for some pretty impressive drama as well.
Trailing 5-3 in the fifth and final frame in the second game of the twin bill, the Raiders had a chance to walk off the field with a sweep.
Amazingly, that’s exactly what they would do.
Simon Robertson, Ayden Antonelli and Dane Owen all came through with clutch one-out hits, with Owen’s driving home Robertson to pull the hosts to within one run of the Wolves at 5-4.
The Raiders weren’t done yet. Not by a longshot.
Jacob King delivered a huge single that scored Antonelli with the game-tying run before Triston Faille’s double walked the Anamosa team off scoring King with the game-ending run ending the thrilling 6-5 Raider victory.
It was Marion however who jumped to the early lead in the contest, plating a run in the top of the first before Anamosa (6-9-1) answered with two in the bottom of the second when Faille and Hudson Scranton both scored. King walked and scored in the fourth giving the hosts a 3-1 advantage before the late heroics.
Robertson and King paced a nine-hit Raider offense coming through with two each while Faille worked the mound tossing a complete game six-hitter striking out seven Wolves batters.
The opener of the twin bill saw Anamosa rally for a 10-4 victory scoring the game’s final seven runs to do it.
Both the Raiders and Marion scored single runs in the first and two in the second to head into the third tied 3-3. The Wolves added another single run in the top of the third to take a 4-3 advantage, but when the hosts answered with five in their half, the rout was on.
Anamosa added some insurance in the fourth scoring two more times.
Owen had a big game going 3-for-3 with three RBIs while Jacob Lincoln also was perfect at the plate ripping three hits with three runs scored. Scranton, Kole Kreger and Kane Power all added two hits each to the Raiders’ impressive 16-hit effort.
King got the start on the mound and worked the game’s first 3.1 innings striking out six Marion batters.
The busy week for the freshmen started Monday, June 13, hosting rival Monticello posting 5-4 and 8-1 victories in the doubleheader.
Leading 5-2 in the opener after plating two runs in each of the first two frames as well as adding single run in the third, the Raiders held on late as the Panthers rallied scoring two times but had the potential game-tying run thrown out on the base path.
Robertson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Owen and Antonelli added two hits each in the opener.
Owen got the start on the hill and worked the first four frames allowing just three hits while striking out five.
Anamosa completed the sweep scoring four in the first and three more in the second enroute to the seven-run final.
Scranton tallied two hits and drove home three while Antonelli and Owen each scored twice.
Faille was outstanding on the mound tossing three of the five frames striking out six Panther batters.
The Raiders hit the road Wednesday, June 15, where they dropped two frustrating walk-off finals (3-2 and 4-3) at Maquoketa.
Anamosa tied the opener at 2-2 in the top of the fifth when Kreger doubled and scored, but the Cardinals won it in the bottom half with a single run.
The same game-ending scenario played out in the second game as well, only this time the Raiders led 3-2 heading into the fifth before Maquoketa plated two runs to win.
Anamosa looked to be well on their way to a win at Cascade Friday, June 17, leading 6-2 through two frames, but a huge seven-run bottom of the third was too much for the Raiders to completely overcome as the two teams wrapped the contest in an 11-11 tie.
Scranton ripped three hits and had three RBIs while Faille and Cayden Rushford added two hits each for the nine hit Raider offense that also worked 10 walks in the game.