ANAMOSA
It didn’t take the Anamosa freshman baseball team long to get their offense going hosting Solon in the second game of a doubleheader with the Spartans Wednesday, June 2, as an eight-run opening inning powered the team to an 8-4 triumph.
Vince Diers, Hunter Ash, Beau Summers, Seth Countryman, Keaton Haverly, Mason Pultz, Jacob Lincoln and Kane Power all crossed the plate for Anamosa in the opening inning as all 12 runs scored in the game were tallied in the first.
Diers got the start and picked up the pitching win scattering seven Solon hits and four runs while striking out five Spartan batters.
Solon claimed the first game of the twin bill taking a tight 2-1 decision scoring what proved to be the game-winner in the top of the fourth of the five-inning contest.
Trailing 1-0 in the third, Anamosa (1-3) tied the score when Power singled and eventually stole home with what proved to be the Raiders lone run of the game.
The Anamosa freshmen opened their 2021 campaign dropping a pair of games against visiting Iowa City Liberty Wednesday, May 26.
Austin Goodrich led the hosts in the opener not only hammering out two hits, but also tossed four frames from the mound allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out seven Bolt batters in the Raiders’ 8-5 defeat.
Iowa City Liberty completed the sweep with a 7-2 victory in the finale.
Anamosa bats were held to three hits as the hosts plated both of their runs in the second when Summers and Pultz crossed the plate.