ANAMOSA
The second game of a home-and-home series with Mount Vernon Tuesday, June 28, saw the Anamosa freshman baseball team like their own field a whole lot better than they did the Mustangs’.
After dropping the first game in Mount Vernon just a day earlier, the Raiders rallied for a 6-3 triumph on Tuesday using a huge five-run third-inning to do most of the damage.
Trailing 1-0 after the Mustangs plated a run in the top of the first, Anamosa got going quickly in the third when Kole Kreger walked ahead of a Simon Robertson single. Kreger came home to score when Nate Fischer singled and when Dane Owen followed with another single, Robertson crossed the plate and the hosts had a lead they would not lose the rest of the way.
Fischer, Owen and Jacob King all scored as well in the frame before back-to-back doubles by Vince Diers and Fischer plated the Raiders another run when Diers crossed the plate.
The support was all Triston Faille and Jaret Jess would need from the mound as Faille got the start and worked the game’s first four frames allowing just one run while Jess finished up throwing the final three innings of five-hit baseball with five strikeouts.
Anamosa (10-15-1) bats were also impressive ripping 11 hits overall led by three from Fischer and two each from Owen, King and Faille.
The first game of the home-and-home in Mount Vernon Monday, June 27, saw the Raiders handed a 7-2 setback as the team couldn’t quite overcome a four-run Mustang first inning.
Trailing 5-0 in the fourth, Owen doubled and was brought home thanks to a Hudson Scranton RBI single before the visitors added another single run in the fifth as Kreger doubled and was plated by a Jacob Lincoln RBI single.
Anamosa actually outhit the hosts 9-7 as Faille and Scranton each tallied two hits to lead the Raider offense.
Ayden Antonelli got the start on the mound and stuck out six Mount Vernon batters in his four-innings of work allowing seven hits and six runs.
The Raiders hosted Maquoketa Wednesday, June 29, and the home field was again kind as Anamosa claimed 7-0 and 8-6 victories over the Cardinals.
Diers was dominant on the mound in the opener tossing a two-hit shutout striking out four Maquoketa batters while he also took care of the offense early on too, leading off the game with a single before coming around to score thanks to a wild pitch.
Diers would have some company on the base paths an inning later as Lincoln, Kreger and Robertson all scored ahead of him in a four-run second inning rally that extended the Anamosa lead to 5-0.
Faille doubled and scored thanks to an RBI single from Lincoln in the third before Diers crossed the plate for a third time in the game with a fourth-inning tally.
Raider bats scattered six hits in the opener.
The second game would be a little tighter, as the hosts rallied from a 4-0 deficit to win.
Maquoketa plated four first-inning runs before Power, King and Faille all answered in the bottom half of the frame to bring the hosts back to within a run of the Cardinals.
When Anamosa plated five runs in the bottom of the third, keyed by consecutive hits from Faille, Cayden Rushford, Garrett LaDue and Phillip Steinlage, the Raiders appeared in control.
The Cardinals rallied in the fourth scoring two more to cut the Raider lead to 8-6, but it would be all King would allow from the mound as the freshman tossed a complete game and fanned five.
Diers, Faille, Rushford and LaDue all came through with two hits each and the 11-hit Anamosa offense.