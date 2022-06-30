It had been a frustrating stretch of games for the Anamosa freshman baseball team leading up to their second game of a doubleheader at Monticello Wednesday, June 22.
But that didn’t stop the Raiders from ending things on an extremely high note.
Nearly walk-off style actually taking a wild 7-4 final.
Trailing 4-3 in the top of the sixth and final inning against the host Panthers, the Raiders ended their week the right way plating four huge runs when Garrett LaDue, Kole Kreger, Ayden Antonelli and Dane Owen all crossed the plate. All the visitors needed now was to keep Monticello in check in the bottom half and Anamosa would have a coveted victory in the rivalry contest.
They would get it.
Ethan Ring got the final three outs pitching the final 1.1 innings of hitless baseball and the Raiders (7-12-1) had their huge three-run win.
Hudson Scranton had a huge game at the plate going a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs batted in while Antonelli added two hits. Owen scored twice and added a hit as the team not only ripped nine hits in the finale, but worked eight walks.
Cayden Rushford got the start on the mound and worked the first 4.2 innings allowing four hits and three earned runs while striking out four.
The opener of the twin bill with Monticello saw the host Panthers claim 8-4 win scoring eight of the game’s final nine runs after Anamosa scored the first three runs in the top of the first.
Antonelli and Scranton each tallied two hits leading a seven-hit Raider offense.
Anamosa opened their week hosting class 4A Iowa City Liberty Monday, June 20, coming up on the short end of 12-5 and 11-1 finals.
In the opener the Bolts plated seven first-inning runs and never looked back leading 9-1 and 12-3 before the Raiders tallied two runs in the bottom of the fifth when Triston Faille singled home Simon Robertson and Antonelli.
The finale again saw Iowa City Liberty strike early scoring five times in the top of the first before the hosts scored their lone run in the second when Jacob Lincoln crossed the plate thanks to an RBI single from LaDue.
The Bolts tacked on six more runs in the top of the fifth to end it.
Lincoln topped the four-hit Anamosa offense coming through with two singles.