ANAMOSA
Taking advantage of a solid defensive performance as well as some timely plays on offense, the Anamosa freshman football team looked like seasoned veterans hosting Durant Monday, Sept. 12.
ANAMOSA
Taking advantage of a solid defensive performance as well as some timely plays on offense, the Anamosa freshman football team looked like seasoned veterans hosting Durant Monday, Sept. 12.
The result? An impressive 22-6 victory.
After being held on downs in their opening drive of the contest, the Raiders responded with back-to-back scores, the first ending with a quarterback Vince Diers finding the end zone after a five-yard scamper late in the first quarter before Dane Owen snared a Diers pass and raced 30 yards for paydirt in the second stanza as the hosts led 14-0 at the half after two successful Keaton Haverly extra points.
Anamosa added a third quarter touchdown when Diers again hooked up with Owen, this one covering 48 yards and after a successful two-point run by Hudson Scranton, the hosts led 22-0.
Durant got on the scoreboard in the final frame as the Raider defense limited the visitors to a mere 156 yards of total offense.
Anamosa got most of their offense through the air accounting for 134 passing yards as Diers completed 10-of-18 hooking up with Keaton Haverly four times for 15 yards while Jacob King grabbed three passes for 32 yards.
Ayden Antonelli and Jacob Lincoln were all over the field defensively for the Raider freshmen making 11 and 10 tackles, respectively, while King added six more.
The Raider freshmen were back on the field three days later, making a trip to Cedar Rapids Kennedy Thursday, Sept. 15, where they were handed a 32-7 setback against the class 4A Cougars.
Anamosa scored their lone touchdown in the second quarter when quarterback Dane Owen found Tristan Faille open on an eight-yard pass play.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy closed the contest with the game’s final three touchdowns.
The Raider offense was limited to 111 yards of total offense with 98 of that coming through the air as Owen completed 7-of-18 passes finding King twice for 69 yards and Adam Brophy two more times for 14 yards. Haverly, Faille and Lucas Sigglin also had receptions in the Anamosa passing game.
Antonelli once again paced the Raider defense making 11 tackles while Lincoln added nine more. Sigglin and Coy Braden tallied six tackles each for the defensive effort as the Cougar offense finished with 271 yards of total offense. The Kennedy ground game accounted for 212 of those yards.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.