The start was everything the Anamosa freshman football team hoped it would be playing in their 2022 finale in DeWitt Monday, Oct. 10.
So was the finish.
Everything in between is where the Raiders lost control of the contest in what ended as a 20-14 setback against the host Sabers.
After watching their defense hold the Central DeWitt offense to a 3-and-out that included a clutch quarterback sack by the trio of Jacob Lincoln, Landon Hall and Rydan Gombert, Anamosa got the football and one play later their offense struck for a big score when quarterback Dane Owen completed a 40-yard passing strike to Adam Brophy. After an Owen two-point conversion run the visitors quickly led 8-0.
The Sabers struck for a big play of their own on the ensuing possession, a 70-yard pass play and after failing on the two-point try, the Raiders led 8-6 after one quarter.
Central DeWitt would continue that momentum into a game-changing second quarter that saw the hosts score a pair of touchdowns, taking a 20-8 advantage into the halftime break.
The Sabers looked to add-on in the third quarter too by taking the opening kick-off, but it was the Anamosa defense that stood strong not only holding the hosts to a 3-and-out to open the frame, but tossed a second half shutout.
It also didn’t take the Raider offense very long to get going too, taking their opening possession of the second half and marching 46 yards on eight plays resulting in an Owen nine-yard touchdown run.
A 13-yard pass play from Owen to Brophy on third-and-12 and an Owen 18-yard run on fourth-and-2 were instrumental in keeping the scoring drive alive.
Unfortunately, it would be the final touchdown for the visitors in the game, as both teams traded third quarter turnovers before the Sabers ran out the clock in the final frame with an eight-play drive.
Anamosa produced a balanced offensive attack as their 237 total yards saw 119 come from the ground and another 118 through the air.
Owen was 7-of-15 passing for those 118 yards with his main target being Brophy who hauled in five for 66 yards. Carson Wild had a huge 44-yard reception while Simon Robertson also snared a pass for nine yards helping out the Raider offense.
Owen also led the rushing attack pounding out 91 yards on 12 carries while teammates Lucas Sigglin (16 yards) and Cade Rushford (11 yards) added to the totals.
Landon Hall led the Anamosa defense, who held the Sabers to 256 yards of total offense, making 12 tackles that also included a quarterback sack while Brophy added nine more. Logan Bell chipped in with six tackles and a sack while Gombert came through with yet another quarterback sack making five total tackles. Ayden Antonelli and Lincoln also recorded five tackles for the visitors.