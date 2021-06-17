ANAMOSA
Down 11-0 in their final at-bat hosting Maquoketa Friday, June 11, it would have been extremely easy for the Anamosa freshman softball team to just mail in the last inning and call it a game against the Cardinals.
But that’s just not how this group of Raider girls are wired, and they went out and shocked the world with an amazing rarely seen comeback for the ages.
“We were down 11-0 and scored 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth and final inning,” said Anamosa freshman softball coach Cory Keeney, as his team battled to an amazing 11-11 tie.
“The kids are buying into the never quit attitude.”
Jachel Burns delivered a two-run double over the Maquoketa centerfielder that plated the final two runs of the game for the Raiders in the first game of the twin bill.
Anamosa (1-8-1) dropped a wild 11-7 decision in the second game with Breanna Anderson reaching base three times for the Raiders, all coming via the base on balls.
Anamosa hosted Cascade Monday, June 7, and in the first game were handed a 9-6 setback with Brylea Bildstein and Hannah Petsche each delivering two hits for the Raider offense. Game two saw a tough 15-1 defeat as Kaylee Meier came through with a walk and a single.
Taking to the road at Western Dubuque Tuesday, June 8, Anamosa was edged in another slugfest coming out on the short end of a 12-8 final in the first game of the doubleheader.
“Lola Holub has greatly improved her outfield skills,” Keeney said. “She made a running catch in right-center and threw to first to complete a double-play.”
The Raiders were handed an 11-1 loss in the nightcap.
“Addy Appelhans and Hadley Frater share our pitching duties this season,” Keeney said. “Noah Humpal and Leah Sleep serve as our catchers and both have made improvements blocking pitches with the help of assistant coach Jessie Frasher.
“Bree Brophy has emerged as a vocal leader on the field and we are very happy with the improvement of the group as a whole, especially with their understanding of situational opportunities. A few of the girls have been given opportunities to participate at the JV level and Sleep, Appelhans as well as Frater have seen limited action with the varsity squad.”