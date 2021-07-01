ANAMOSA
Using a powerful offensive performance hosting Camanche Wednesday, June 23, the Anamosa freshman softball team pounded out a pair of impressive wins scoring a total of 23 runs in the two games against the Indians.
“The first game was tied at nine before Tiffany Klatt, Jayla Ingram and Norah Humpal all walked,” said Raider freshman softball coach Cory Keeney, as his team rallied for a big 11-9 triumph in the first game of the twin bill.
“Kennedy Ward drove in two with a hard single up the middle for the win as time expired.”
Michaela Scranton powered the Anamosa (4-11-1) offense coming through with three hits while Addy Appelhans started in the pitcher’s circle before Hadley Frater came in relief and picked up the win.
The second game wasn’t as close, as the Raiders cruised to a 12-0, three-inning blowout as Frater threw all three scoreless frames in the circle.
“Sunrise Mulvaine was hit by a pitch and Breanna Anderson helped continue a seven-run second inning with a liner to left,” Keeney said.
Just two days earlier the Anamosa JV team was handed 6-5 and 14-5 losses at Maquoketa Monday, June 21.
Bree Brophy and Leah Sleep collected two hits each in the opener as the Cardinals scored the game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and final frame.
In the nightcap, Jachel Burns, Brophy, Humpal, Frater, Ingram, Ward and Sleep all recorded hits in Anamosa’s tough 14-5 defeat.